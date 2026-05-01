Belize Moves to Strengthen Health Safety Measures Across Tourism Sector

From April 13th to 15th, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), in collaboration with Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), conducted a series of activities to strengthen early warning surveillance systems and promote safer tourism practices. A five-member CARPHA team, led by Executive Director Dr. Lisa Indar, delivered advanced training in food safety, visitor-based and mass-gathering surveillance, and multisectoral partnerships in Belize City.

As part of the initiative, CARPHA handed over 10 data-entry tablets equipped with regional surveillance tools, including the Tourism and Health Information System (THIS), the Mass Gathering Surveillance System (MGSS), the Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System (CVSS), the Regional Integrated Early Warning Surveillance System (RIEWSS), and DHIS2. The equipment was formally presented to MOHW Chief Executive Officer Dr. Julio Sabido and Director of Health Services Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa for distribution to health districts.

The program also included high-level advocacy and strategic discussions with officials from the Ministries of Health and Wellness, Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations, as well as the Belize Tourism Board. Key activities included the rollout of the CVSS, with stakeholders from the health, tourism, immigration, customs, and port health sectors. A live cruise ship inspection was also conducted to improve clearance processes and strengthen coordination.

Fourteen participants received specialized training in maritime threat monitoring to reduce clearance times and enable real-time public health alerts. Additionally, 31 participants, including public health inspectors and representatives from tourism establishments such as Grand Resort, Ramada Princess Hotel, Caribbean Beach Cabanas, The Point at Placencia, Cayo Espanto, Turtle Inn, Blancaneaux Resort, and Blue Marlin Resort, completed Advanced Food Safety Training and earned internationally recognized certifications valid for five years.

Planning sessions for the Mass Gathering Surveillance System (MGSS) also prepared Belize for major national events, including the National Agriculture and Trade Show. The initiative is part of CARPHA’s Pandemic Fund Project, supported by the Inter-American Development Bank.

Belize joined CARPHA’s Tourism and Health Program (THP) in 2016 as one of its first six member states. The program focuses on protecting residents and visitors from health, food safety, and environmental risks while strengthening the country’s tourism resilience. It uses a multisectoral approach that includes surveillance systems, technical guidelines, capacity building, and strategic partnerships.

During the opening ceremony and joint media conference, Dr. Indar emphasized the importance of food safety. “Food safety is crucial… equipping persons with the necessary knowledge to ensure food safety,” she said. MOHW Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Laura Friesen added that Belize’s reliance on tourism makes such training essential. “The Advanced Food Safety Training will empower our providers to ensure that food is safe for both the local population and visitors,” she noted.

These efforts are expected to enhance Belize’s ability to detect and respond quickly to public health threats, strengthening health security for residents and the tourism industry. The introduction of real-time surveillance tools is expected to improve monitoring during cruise arrivals and large-scale events, reducing risks and boosting visitor confidence. Continued implementation of systems such as MGSS and THIS could help prevent outbreaks at major events, while improved food safety standards are expected to raise overall quality across the tourism sector.