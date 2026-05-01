Tropic Air Joins Hand in Hand Ministries to Support Home-Building Program

Hand in Hand Ministries Belize has announced a new partnership with Tropic Air to support its ongoing home-building efforts across the country. The collaboration, shared on April 20th via the organization’s social media platforms, honors Tropic Air employee Franchesco Castañeda for his courage, selflessness, and commitment to the well-being of others during the April 2025 hijacking of a Tropic Air aircraft.

Hand in Hand Ministries Belize is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives through safe housing, education, and healthcare. Development Director Maggie Vargas told The Sun that the organization currently operates three core programs: the Building for Change Program, which provides modest homes to families in need; a Scholarship Assistance Program that offers financial support to students pursuing secondary education; and an Outreach Program with several sub-initiatives.

“For 24 years, we have worked alongside communities to build more than 550 homes for marginalized families and provide essential medical care and support to children living with HIV/AIDS,” Vargas said. “Any partnership we establish is ultimately for the benefit of families in need, supporting these life-changing initiatives.”

Through the partnership, Tropic Air will contribute to the Building for Change Program under the newly established “Heart and Home Grant,” created in honor of Castañeda. According to Vargas, Tropic Air will fund electrical installation costs for two families and provide life skills education sessions to program participants through its training department at no cost.

Hand in Hand Ministries noted that this support goes beyond infrastructure. The initiative aims to improve safety, living conditions, and overall well-being while empowering families with essential knowledge and resources. The organization added that it values partnerships with stakeholders committed to investing in community development.

In a statement, Tropic Air highlighted the significance of the collaboration. “Tropic Air, represented by Franchesco Castañeda, is proud to partner with Hand in Hand Ministries to support building homes and strengthening communities,” the company shared.

Castañeda gained national recognition following the April 2025 hijacking of a Tropic Air flight from Corozal Town to San Pedro Town. The attacker, identified as Akinyela Taylor, an American national, injured passengers and crew members during the ordeal. Castañeda intervened and was injured while attempting to protect others.

Pilot Captain Howell Grange managed to safely land the aircraft at the Philip Goldson International Airport after keeping the plane airborne for nearly two hours. During the incident, passenger Fitzgerald Brown also played a key role in subduing the attacker.

Following the incident, three initiatives were established in honor of those involved: the Howell Grange Aviation Scholarship, the Fitzgerald Brown Grant, and the Franchesco Castañeda Heart and Home Grant.