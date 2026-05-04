Our World Project brings real-life lessons to SPHS students

A group of first-form students from San Pedro High School (SPHS) participated in an educational workshop on April 29th, hosted by long-time island visitors Larry and Debbie Heimgartner. The session formed part of their Our World Project and featured a scripted play highlighting real-life issues relevant to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

The script, titled “One Thought,” was developed by Larry Heimgartner in collaboration with SPHS counselor Alexis Guerrero, island resident Natasha Stuart, and members of the school’s staff and student body.

The session began shortly after 8AM, with students actively participating by reciting lines and engaging in dialogue from the script. According to Larry, the activity underscored the need to prepare young people for future leadership roles. He cited a portion of the script, noting that “the youth of today must awaken their imagination, discover and embrace their true selves, and provoke intelligent thought to help bring about compassionate and thoughtful solutions to today’s challenges.”

The play addressed several issues affecting youth today, including substance use, high school dropout rates, and limited job opportunities. It also addressed serious social concerns such as unwanted pregnancies, child abuse, hate crimes, date rape, and incest. Through its message, the script encouraged students to make better choices and strive for positive change.

Students were also introduced to a segment reflecting on life on the island decades ago, when families spent more time together and daily routines were simpler. Debbie and Larry highlighted the contrast, noting that important values may be fading. “Everything seems to be changing, and perhaps we have stopped valuing the little things—without realizing that those day-to-day moments are what matter most,” they shared.

Presenters emphasized the need for community awareness as San Pedro continues to evolve. With tourism remaining the island’s primary economic driver, maintaining a safe, peaceful environment is essential to the community’s sustainability and to future generations.

After the presentation, students were invited to share their perspectives on the issues discussed. Many cited drugs and gun violence as factors affecting the island’s reputation. Suggested solutions included expanding educational opportunities, creating jobs, and strengthening community support. Students also emphasized the importance of environmental preservation, strong family values, and public safety.

The Heimgartners, based in Los Angeles, California, USA, have maintained a long-standing relationship with SPHS through the Our World Project for over 15 years. During their visits, they have brought performers from the United States and Europe to present social issues through acting and dance. In exchange, some SPHS students have had the opportunity to visit Los Angeles, where they have engaged with American students and attended educational theater productions.

The Our World Project has also conducted presentations across the United States, Central America, and Europe. According to the Heimgartners, they plan to continue their work in Belize and Ambergris Caye for years to come.