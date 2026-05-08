Drainage for Newly Paved Streets Underway

Road upgrades continued across San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, bringing major infrastructure improvements to key arteries in several subdivisions, including Marina Drive and the southern road. While concrete street paving has provided relief to commuters who previously dealt with deteriorating road conditions, concerns remain about the lack of proper drainage systems in some newly paved areas.

San Pedro Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said the Town Council is aware of these concerns and reassured residents that drainage infrastructure forms part of the ongoing road development works.

According to the Mayor, drainage solutions have already begun in some locations. “In certain areas, we have installed culverts, and in others, we may need to add this infrastructure,” Nuñez said. He added that the Council is also exploring installing gullies, systems designed to collect rainwater or wastewater and channel it into underground drainage networks.

He noted that as the project progresses, additional drainage measures will be implemented in subdivisions such as DFC and San Pablo, where flooding continues to affect several properties during heavy rainfall.

The initial phase of the road paving project began in May 2023, covering approximately 7.5 miles starting from Blake Street, south of downtown San Pedro. The initiative, overseen by the San Pedro Town Council with support from the central government, included streets in subdivisions such as San Pablo, San Marcos, DFC, San Pedrito, Escalante, San Juan, Boca del Rio, and San Mateo.

Nuñez indicated that the project has since expanded to include Marina Drive. On this important commercial route, barges delivering goods dock at Victoria House, as well as sections of the southern road. Future phases are expected to include portions of the northern road, including areas near Secret Beach.

The Mayor emphasized that the project remains a key priority for improving the island’s infrastructure. He noted that the upgrades are expected to enhance transportation, improve accessibility, and improve the quality of life for residents, while also supporting the tourism sector.