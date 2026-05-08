Nigel Belisle Elected Lions Regional Chairperson for Belize

Nigel Belisle of the San Pedro Lions Club has been elected as the new Regional Chairperson for Lions Clubs in Belize. The election followed a recent convention, with Belisle set to take office on July 1, 2026.

Belize’s Lions Clubs were elevated from zone to regional status in January 2026 after expanding to ten clubs nationwide. An initial election held in March was voided due to unpaid dues by one of the clubs to Lions Clubs International, prompting a re-election in which Belisle, a former zone chairperson, emerged victorious over his contender.

Lions Clubs International, founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones in Chicago, operates in over 200 countries with approximately 1.5 million members. In Belize, District 59 once had 16 clubs but declined to four by around 2000, with San Pedro, Belize City, Belmopan, and San Ignacio remaining at the zone level. A revival began under past San Pedro President Lion Everett Anderson, who sponsored branches in Sarteneja and Corozal Town. These eventually grew into full clubs, each requiring at least 20 members. Additional clubs in Orange Walk, Ladyville, and other areas brought the total to ten nationwide.

In an interview on May 5th, Belisle explained his new role. “The regional chairperson divides the clubs into two zones. I will appoint two zone chairpersons who will be responsible for those clubs and report back to me,” he said. Belisle served as San Pedro Lions Club president from 2016 to 2018 and as zone chair from 2022 to 2023. He joined the organization in 2012 to give back to the community. “We pay to serve,” he said, emphasizing the importance of passion and commitment to service.

He encouraged others to get involved, stating, “If you want to make a difference, you need to have a passion for service, a sound mind, and a good heart.”

As regional chairperson, Belisle plans to focus on membership growth to achieve full district status, which would grant Belize voting rights at international conventions. He also aims to support efforts to address the sargassum issue through environmental grants from Lions Clubs International, continue partnerships, such as free vision screenings, with the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI), and contribute through his role on the Hol Chan Marine Reserve board. Youth outreach and global initiatives, including diabetes and cancer awareness, are also expected to expand through increased collaboration with local authorities.