WWF Mesoamerica Marks 40 Years of Conservation Achievements

WWF Mesoamerica (World Wide Fund for Nature) celebrated four decades of conservation work in Central America with a special anniversary event on April 29th in Belize City. The milestone highlighted the organization’s environmental efforts across the region, including Belize, and formed part of a series of celebrations also taking place in Honduras and Guatemala.

The event was hosted at the Grand Belize Hotel and Residence, where guests, regional WWF representatives, and partners gathered to reflect on the organization’s achievements over the past 40 years. Country Representative for WWF Belize, Nadia Bood, welcomed attendees and expressed appreciation for their continued support. She underscored the importance of WWF’s work in safeguarding both the environment and the communities that depend on it.

“We not only want to safeguard the future of species and nature, and indeed ourselves, but we also aim to inspire others to achieve that,” Bood said. “We want to give people hope that we can find a way to better protect all our futures.”

Among the key accomplishments highlighted during the event were improvements in climate resilience across communities, landscapes, watersheds, coastal areas, and marine environments. WWF has also played a role in strengthening the capacity of local organizations, including community groups, non-governmental organizations, municipalities, and government agencies.

Bood further noted that the organization has supported the development of environmental funds and financial mechanisms, as well as increased public awareness and community engagement around conservation. She added that WWF’s work has contributed to stronger environmental policies guided by data, research, and technical expertise.

The event featured presentations from several speakers, including Melanie McField of Healthy Reefs for Healthy People, WWF Mesoamerica Director Andreas Lehnhoff, WWF Terrestrial Biodiversity Officer Ivanna Waight-Cho, and Osmany Salas, Lead for the Belize Project Finance for Permanence initiative.

Following the formal presentations, attendees received tokens of appreciation before the evening continued with music, food, and refreshments.

In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, WWF Mesoamerica has remained actively engaged in protecting the Mesoamerican Reef through initiatives focused on mangrove restoration, sustainable coastal development, and climate resilience. Working alongside partners such as the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and WWF, WWF has supported projects including Resilient Bold Belize, the Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge, and Smart Coasts.