DOE partners with Caye Caulker Village Liquor License Board to manage noise pollution

The Department of the Environment (DOE) has been partnering with municipalities nationwide to enhance noise abatement efforts. Continuing this mandate, the DOE team in San Pedro recently partnered with the Caye Caulker Liquor License Board to help address noise pollution concerns in the island community.

Jorge Franco of the DOE in San Pedro shared that a sensitization session was held with the Chair of the Board on La Isla Cariñosa. “This initiative is designed to build awareness and strengthen capacity for effective noise management within the community, and we have been doing this all across the country,” Franco said. “We also hold trainings so the different liquor license boards can better understand the noise abatement regulations and inform the various establishments.”

The partnership was formalized by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, reflecting a shared commitment to preserving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The department also donated two decibel (dB) meters to support monitoring activities. Franco added that these regulations apply not only to bars playing loud music but also to restaurants and industrial buildings that contribute to noise pollution.

Noise abatement in Belize is regulated by the Environmental Protection Act (CAP 328), which prohibits unreasonable noise emissions on premises. Under the Act, residential areas typically have a maximum noise limit of 45 dB from 6PM to 6AM and 60 dB during the daytime. Enforcement, including sound checks, is managed by the DOE and the local police. Violations include loud music, industrial noise, or vehicular noise.

The Caye Caulker Village Council welcomed the partnership with the DOE. Residents have also expressed support for the initiative, noting that noise management is a growing concern in their community. They said the collaboration is a positive step toward a healthier, more respectful environment for residents and visitors. Hicaqueños appreciate the support, guidance, and donation of decibel meters, and look forward to working together to promote greater awareness, accountability, and balance on their island.