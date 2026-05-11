Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Delivers Record Support for SAGA

Someplace South Café Bar in San Pedro hosted its 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser for the SAGA Humane Society on Saturday, May 2nd, from 12PM to 6PM. The event drew a strong turnout of community members who gathered for food, drinks, live music, and a series of fun contests, all in support of animal welfare on Ambergris Caye.

Attendees enjoyed basket raffles, general raffles, a silent auction that included online bids, and the live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby horse race from the United States. The fundraiser featured basket raffles at $10 BZD per ticket and general raffles at $5 BZD each, with options for both in-person and online participation via Facebook messaging. Payments were accepted through cash, Venmo, and Zelle.

Among the top raffle prizes was a Beach Day Basket that included a beach bag, two Yeti tumblers, a beach blanket, and a Tortuga rum sampler. Another highlight was the Date Night Basket, which offered $150 BZD at Black Orchid Restaurant, a three-course dinner for two at Victoria House, and additional items. The Snorkeling Styling Basket featured a Hol Chan and Shark Ray Alley tour for two, courtesy of Elite Adventures Belize.

General raffle prizes included Caribbean Sprinter round-trip passes, a Chuck & Robbie’s snorkel trip for two, a Seaduced by Belize sunset sail for two, and gift certificates from businesses such as Fresh N Go and Hurricane’s Ceviche Bar. The online silent auction allowed remote participants to bid, with the auction closing at 5:15PM Belize time.

The event was first established five years ago by owner Kristen Newton after the loss of two of her dogs in one week. She transformed that experience into a way to support SAGA, with assistance from its leadership, including Ingrid and Dr. Heather. Over the years, the fundraiser has grown significantly, raising $11,488 in its first year and approximately $62,000 last year.

This year’s event surpassed all previous records, raising just over $80,000. Newton credited the success to continued community support from local businesses, residents, and visitors. “We started this to turn something negative into something positive,” she said, thanking those who continue to contribute to the cause.

Funds raised will go directly toward supporting SAGA Humane Society’s ongoing efforts to care for animals in need. Organizers noted that with growing demand, continued community involvement remains essential, and future events are expected to build on this year’s success.