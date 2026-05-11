San Pedro Celebrates Mothers as Manuelita Marin Named Mother of the Year 2026

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) celebrated mothers in grand style on Saturday, May 9th, at its annual Mother’s Day extravaganza held at the Saca Chispas Field. The evening featured live entertainment, games, karaoke, gifts, and heartfelt recognition, including crowning Manuelita Marin as Mother of the Year 2026. Families gathered for the festive event honoring the important role mothers play in the community.

The celebration opened with a mariachi performance, followed by the official welcome from Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo. He welcomed everyone to the event and kicked off the evening with interactive games for mothers, who won prizes and gift certificates throughout the night.

One of the main attractions was the karaoke competition, which featured five mothers competing in two rounds: Yarensi Lawrence, Mary Godinez, Jasmin Guerrero, Eva Vasquez, and Floridelma Perez. Between rounds, additional games and activities kept attendees entertained. DJ Debbie later provided music while judges finalized the results, with Mary Godinez ultimately crowned the Mother’s Day Karaoke Winner 2026.

Mothers were also honored with special presentations during the evening, beginning with recognition for outgoing Mother of the Year 2025, Bertha Graniel, who was acknowledged for her role and presented with gifts in appreciation of her year of service and representation. Following the tribute, Manuelita Marin was officially sashed as Mother of the Year 2026. The celebration then continued with a dance competition, birthday songs dedicated to mothers, and a comedic performance by Mexican entertainer Ruperta Perez Sosa. One Love Band from Corozal later closed the night with live music.

According to the organizer, Councilor Adaly Ayuso, this year’s celebration introduced new entertainment while maintaining some of the event’s most popular traditions. She explained that the council incorporated a mariachi serenade for mothers, continued the karaoke competition that has become a staple over the past three years, and brought in new performers and giveaways for attendees.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez also addressed the crowd, praising mothers for the sacrifices and love they provide to their families and the wider community. He described mothers as the calm during life’s storms and said their love is “like the Caribbean Sea,” powerful, beautiful, and endless.

Before her performance, comedian Ruperta Perez Sosa shared her excitement about visiting and performing in San Pedro for the first time. She described her show as musical, humorous, and especially dedicated to women, adding that she enjoys learning what different audiences find entertaining wherever she travels.

The celebration once again brought families together in a joyful atmosphere filled with laughter, music, and appreciation. The San Pedro Town Council extended warm wishes to all mothers, thanking them for their love, strength, sacrifices, and the countless ways they help shape the community each day—happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers of San Pedro and beyond.