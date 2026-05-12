SPDC Honors Mothers with Colorful Evening of Dance

The San Pedro Dance Company (SPDC) hosted a vibrant Mother’s Day event on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium starting at 5PM. Families filled the venue to celebrate mothers through a lineup of energetic dance performances by SPDC’s young dancers.

The event unfolded smoothly with 14 performances showcasing talent across various levels. It opened with the Twinkle Stars performing “Thousand Years,” followed by the Beginners’ “Never Grow Up,” Junior Level 1’s “Mother Energy,” Junior Advance’s “The Flower She Planted,” the Seniors’ “Turn Up the Heat,” and Junior Level 1’s “Island Heat.”

A brief intermission allowed attendees to purchase food and drinks. After the break, the Beginners returned with “Conga Cuties,” followed by Junior Advance’s “Mambo Heatwave,” the Seniors’ “Island Latina Flow,” Junior Level 1’s “Calypso Charm,” Junior Advance’s “My Journey,” and the Seniors’ “Tropical Pressure.” The finale featured the full SPDC troupe. The performances concluded with each group of dancers presenting flowers to their mothers in the audience, creating a heartfelt ending to the evening.

Raffles were offered throughout the event, including lunch for two at LIV Agave Beach Restaurant and Bar; $50 gift certificates from Belize Chocolate Boutique, Lavish Habit Café, Wine De Vine, New Style Boutique, and The Chic Spot; a $150BZD gift certificate from Rosado’s Fresh Produce; a Nails by Aide gift certificate; and a gift basket featuring a bottle of Brut Rosé, two purses, and a notepad.

Planning for the event began months before showtime, as SPDC dance teachers and board members prepared routines themed around motherhood and island culture. One parent noted that the group rehearsed tirelessly for several months to create a heartfelt tribute to mothers. The annual event continues to reflect SPDC’s commitment to community arts and to bringing families together through dance and celebration.

SPDC representatives expressed gratitude to key supporters and organizers. Dance teachers Yakarelis Rivero, Karissa Vasquez, and Calman Hall led the effort alongside Irma Palmer, Karla Nunez, Emilie Gomez, and group leaders Emma Albert, Eni Gonzalez, Alexis Demuth, Candice Van Schlawyk, and Karla Nunez. Special thanks also went to the San Pedro Town Council, Flowers by Alma, El Dorado Store, Studio Ninety-Three, LIV Agave Restaurant, Rosado’s Fresh Produce, Nails by Aide, as well as volunteers Gian Rivero, Rachelle Lisbey, Daniela Guerrero, Emerson Michael, Princessa Ericson, Abel Nunez, Liya Nunez, Mildred Albarca, and Ava Guerrero. Appreciation was also extended to San Pedro High School students Yeimy Duarte, Vilma Sanchez, Ashley Galdamez, Kristen Guerra, Serrina Pinnack, Alsha Lewis, Jaylen Lozano, and Sherlin Tiul for their assistance.

SPDC hopes to continue expanding its productions and fundraising efforts to support future programs and performances.