2nd Annual San Pedro Kids Fishing Tournament Brings Families Together for Fun Day

The second annual San Pedro Kids Fishing Tournament was held in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Sunday, May 10th, attracting hundreds of children and their parents for a fun-filled day of fishing and family activities. The engaging competition started at 7AM, with participants fishing from shorelines, seawalls, and piers around town. By 2PM, everyone returned to the weighing station at the Boca del Rio Beach Park with their catches, where games, raffles, and prize presentations highlighted the afternoon festivities.

Local islander and entrepreneur Elito Arceo organized the tournament in collaboration with stakeholders, including the Ambergris Caye Fishing Association. The event featured three age categories: 5-7, 8-10, and 11-13 years old. Participants gathered early Sunday morning at the Boca del Rio Beach Park before heading out across town for a day of fishing.

Arceo and the organizers explained that the tournament also aims to promote sustainable fishing practices. As in last year’s event, specific size limits were established for the fish entered in the competition, including four inches for shadow mojarra, six inches for snapper and yellowtail, and 12 inches for barracuda.

After hours of fishing, the young anglers returned to the Boca del Rio Beach Park with their catches and families. Participants lined up at the weighing station, where judges tallied scores across the different categories. Later, Arceo took the stage alongside supporters and sponsors for several rounds of raffles, with many children and parents walking away with prizes. Before the winners were announced, families also participated in games and activities designed to involve both parents and children.

The top winners in each category were then announced. In the female 5-7 age category, Grace Lyn placed third, Zhalia Moore placed second, and Liana Hill placed first. In the male category, Axel Jr. finished third, Marcus Polanco took second place, and Zayn Pook secured first place.

In the female 8-10 category, Mari Elena placed third, Analys Tamai came in second, and Sofia Smith was named the top winner. In the male division, Ozmin Rodrigues earned third place, Justin Tzul took second, and Windell captured first place.

For the 11-13 age category, Chasidy Castro finished third in the female division, Alexandra Iboy placed second, and Sury Villamil claimed first place. In the male division, Edenberto Caliz placed third, Tyler Kuhn finished second, and Julian Zeyden earned first place.

Participants, including a group from Caye Caulker, also took home prizes such as bicycles, tablets, electric scooters, footballs, basketballs, fishing rods, headphones, and other items. Dancing contests were also held throughout the event, with parents winning additional prizes as part of the Mother’s Day celebrations.

At the end of the day, a grand raffle prize was awarded: a day of offshore fishing with the international fishing team Cerca Del Sol. The winner was allowed to take three junior anglers along on the fishing trip.

Arceo and his team expressed satisfaction with the turnout and thanked everyone for supporting the event. “I thank everyone for another successful tournament,” Arceo said. “I am tired and exhausted, but it was all worth it, and we are ready to have the tournament again next year.”

Arceo and his team also congratulated all the winners and thanked the parents, participants, and sponsors who helped make the second annual tournament a success.

The sponsors included: Sean Feinstein- Grand Caribe, Pancho – Captain Morgan’s, Mayor Wally Nuñez and San Pedro Town Council, Rebecca Arceo- Seaduced by Belize, Jorge Cante – Mata Chica Resort, Lia McLain – Castaway Resort, Russell Stamples- Cerca Del Sol, Koby Jeffers – Clearwater Belize, Lexi Kjorlien – Tres Cocos Resort, Spencer Stubbs – 303 dive shop, John East n Rose YOLO – Tours, Wayo- Wayos Bar, Fanny – Blue Tang, Tula – Oceanside Hotel, Ricky Jurado – E n L Butane, Ismael – Sandy Toes Bar, Castillo Hardware Store, Alex Eiley – Caribbean Depot, Sandie Leslie- Searious Adventures, Tammy – Xsite Sailing, Roberto Canul – Ambergris Divers, Miguel Alamilla and family, Krista Paz- Amigos Del Mar, Rico Black – Tuff E Nuff, Abner Marin and family- Go Fish, Ilda Ancona – Lino’s Meats, Einer Gomez – Ramon’s Reef Resort, Gary Grief and family, Cindy Fuentes and family, Janet Woolam and Victoria House, Pablo Sosa- Pablo Sosa Glass Shop, Eben Schaefer- El Pescador Hotel, Leonel Copo- Bowen and Bowen, Cindy Fuentes and family, James Ritchie-Captain Sharks, Giovanni Marin – Sea Shuttle Water Taxi Service, Robbie- Chuck and Robbie Dive Shop, Jack- Deep Drop Store, Mel Paz- The Palms Hotel, Osama – The Hardware Store, Olive Domingues/ El Fogon Restaurant, Dave – Cool Beans Café, Macarena Rose – Keller Williams, Charlie Leslie, Noemi Kuhn , Merlin , Elena Choc, Lindsey Kate, Roberto Bradley , Mike Hancock, Turiano Vasquez, Jorge Requena ,Elito Arceo , Alex town council foreman, Christine n Hilmar Vega – Sunrise realty, Dominic Novelo- Frenchies Diving, George Palma -SSB, Abel dorado – Dorado Store, and Belize Game Fish Association.