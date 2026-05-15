Belize Captains Hook Elite Global Fishing Award

Two fishing captains from Belize have clinched FishingBooker’s 2026 Angler’s Choice Award, placing them among the top 8.3% of fishing guides worldwide. The winners, announced on May 12th, are Joel Moratoya and his crew from Candace Fish and Reef Tours in San Pedro, and Stefan Musa and his crew from In 2 Deep Charters Belize in Belize City. The honor recognizes exceptional service among 9,463 captains globally, with only 791 selected.

Captains earned the award based on strict, data-driven criteria sustained over four consecutive quarters. To qualify, guides needed a 4.8-star or higher rating from at least 10 verified reviews, a 98% reliability score with near-zero cancellations, a 98% response rate to inquiries, and full business verification to ensure passenger safety. In the challenging waters of the Western Caribbean, where weather and logistics often test operators, Moratoya and Musa maintained outstanding consistency.

The Angler’s Choice Award was launched in 2015 to recognize captains excelling in service, reliability, and safety. FishingBooker, established in 2013, connects anglers to more than 57,100 fishing trips across 2,600 destinations worldwide. With the global pool of captains continuing to grow each year, earning a spot in the top 8.3% is considered a significant achievement. Belize’s captains stood out in one of the world’s most renowned fishing destinations, proving their operations meet international standards.

Vukan Simic, CEO of FishingBooker, stated: “We’ve been awarding the Angler’s Choice Award since 2015 to honor our most committed captains. These Belizean guides have demonstrated the highest quality fishing trips, maintaining incredible consistency across the Western Caribbean’s most iconic waters.”

Vanja Polovina, Outreach and PR Specialist for FishingBooker, added: “Belize is a top-tier angler destination, and recognition like this builds international trust. It tells the global traveling community that Belizean guides like Stefan and Joel aren’t just experts at finding fish but are also incredible business owners. This elevates ‘Brand Belize’ and makes it more competitive against other major fishing hubs in the region.”

This recognition further strengthens Belize’s reputation as a premier fishing tourism destination, signaling to international anglers that local guides prioritize safety, quality equipment, and exceptional guest experiences. Industry stakeholders believe the award could help attract more high-end visitors while inspiring other Belizean fishing operators to strive for similar recognition in the years ahead.