Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye Marks 10 Years of Community Service

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye celebrated its 10th anniversary with a large Cinco de Mayo fundraiser, marking a decade of community service since its official chartering on May 25, 2016, as Belize’s tenth Rotary club. The event brought together members, sponsors, partners, and residents to celebrate the organization’s impact across San Pedro and Ambergris Caye over the past decade.

Held at Mesa Cantina, the fundraiser featured a silent auction, raffles, a piñata, chalupa games, and an energetic taco-eating contest. With support from local businesses, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees, the event raised approximately $10,000 BZD, which will go toward Rotary’s ongoing community projects and charitable initiatives.

Over the years, the Rotary Club has led and supported a variety of projects to improve the lives of island residents. One of the organization’s most impactful initiatives remains its wheelchair donation program, through which more than 15 wheelchairs are distributed annually to individuals in need across the island. Club members noted that access to proper medical equipment can significantly improve mobility, independence, and quality of life for families in San Pedro.

Among the club’s early projects were wheelchair donations to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II, the collection of more than 5,000 books for the San Pedro Public Library, and ongoing support for the Seventh Day Adventist New Horizon Primary School. More recently, Rotary completed construction of a brand-new playground at New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School, creating a safe and welcoming environment where children can socialize, play, and exercise. Club members believe the project will positively impact generations of students for years to come.

The organization has also expanded its efforts to recognize educators who make a meaningful difference in students’ lives. On May 2nd, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye named Teacher Delvi of Holy Cross Anglican School as the 2026 Educator of the Year. According to Rotary representatives, the winner was selected through a blind voting process based entirely on student submissions, ensuring that students’ voices and experiences remained at the center of the award. The initiative was created to honor educators whose dedication, compassion, and commitment leave lasting impacts on both their students and the wider community.

Looking ahead, Rotary continues to focus heavily on education through its support of the Holy Cross Second Chance Program. Operated through Holy Cross Anglican School, the initiative was developed to address the growing demand for classroom space in San Pedro by offering evening classes to students unable to enroll in traditional daytime sessions due to overcrowding and financial challenges. The program provides children with a second opportunity to continue their education in a structured and supportive environment.

Club representatives stated, “Over 120 children are on waiting lists due to space and cost barriers. Our Holy Cross Second Chance Program aims to expand access, so no child is left behind.” Through partnerships with organizations, local businesses, schools, nonprofit groups, and community members, the program continues to expand educational opportunities for children across Ambergris Caye.

Over the past decade, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has strengthened its relationships with local stakeholders and built a reputation as one of the island’s leading community service organizations. Members say the anniversary celebration marked not only a major milestone, but also a renewed commitment to education, community service, and partnerships that continue to create positive change across Ambergris Caye.