San Pedro Beauty Ambassador Faith Edgar Marks Second Victoria Peak Achievement

Faith Edgar, Miss World Belize and founder of the charity Smile for Belize, completed her second summit of Victoria Peak on May 8th after a grueling three-day hike through the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary rainforest. The trek forms part of her preparation for the 73rd Miss World pageant, scheduled to take place in Vietnam on September 5th.

Edgar’s journey began at the Cockscomb Basin headquarters and followed the remote trail to Victoria Peak, a climb widely regarded as one of Belize’s most challenging hikes. Located deep within the Maya Mountains, the trek covers approximately 27-28 kilometers round-trip through steep inclines, muddy trails, river crossings, and dense rainforest. Because of the sanctuary’s protected status and rugged terrain, hikers are required to travel with a licensed guide and book the expedition in advance. Most groups complete the climb over three days and two nights, camping along the trail before making the final ascent to the summit.

The group described the conditions as intense but rewarding, with thick canopy cover, constant elevation changes, and humid rainforest weather testing both endurance and mental strength. The dry season, generally between February and May, is considered the best period to attempt the climb, though the route remains physically demanding even under favorable conditions.

The ascent follows a similar effort Edgar completed nearly a decade ago, marking almost ten years between her first and second summits. “Completing Victoria Peak shows resilience and focus,” said a local guide familiar with the Victoria Peak trail. The guide noted that hikes of this nature test both endurance and mental preparedness, qualities valued in conservation efforts and international competitions alike.

The accomplishment highlights her continued commitment to personal challenges and community visibility. As Miss World Belize and founder of Smile for Belize, Edgar has used her platform to promote charitable initiatives and community outreach in San Pedro, helping shape her public image ahead of the international competition.

Edgar said the climb carried both symbolic and personal meaning as she prepares for Miss World. “Somehow the exhaustion, soaked clothes, endless climbs, and moments of wanting to quit made finally reaching the summit even more special,” she shared. “Grateful I got to do this with my family and closest friends beside me every step of the way.”

With Miss World set for September in Vietnam, Edgar’s Victoria Peak achievement further positions her as a contestant, emphasizing endurance, environmental awareness, and community service, qualities expected to play an important role during the international pageant.