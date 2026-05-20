San Pedro Lions Club spearheads Mosquito Coast Park cleanup

The San Pedro Lions Club organized a community cleanup at Mosquito Coast Park on Saturday, May 16th, from 7AM until about noon. The event brought together 14 Lions Club members and Lion Cubs, along with volunteers from several local groups, to clear litter and overgrown vegetation from the park and beach. Staff from the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), Playa De Sala Boutique Hotel, Casa Boheme Art House, and Someplace South CafeBar also participated in the effort.

Organizers from the Lions Club said the cleanup focused on removing trash, cutting back overgrowth, and improving access for visitors. Volunteers worked in small teams to collect debris, bag waste for municipal pickup, and rake sand and pathways. In addition to removing refuse, the group installed multiple garbage bins at key locations throughout the park to provide long-term disposal points and discourage future littering. Playa De Sala donated a weed eater to assist with future maintenance, while Some Place South supplied refreshments for volunteers. The SPTC assisted with installing the bins and coordinated garbage collection.

The cleanup follows growing concern among residents and businesses about beach litter and overgrown vegetation, making some areas of the park less welcoming. Local community leaders had discussed the need for coordinated maintenance efforts earlier this year, and the Lions Club scheduled the cleanup on its civic service calendar. Recent smaller cleanup initiatives by neighborhood groups also highlighted the need for more permanent waste infrastructure, helping motivate the installation of garbage bins and ongoing municipal support.

“We wanted to make a visible difference quickly and give people a reason to keep the park tidy,” said a representative of the San Pedro Lions Club. “By installing bins and providing the right infrastructure, we hope the community will continue using the space responsibly, so the park stays cleaner.”

A staff member from Playa De Sala added that local businesses benefit when public spaces are properly maintained, as cleaner beaches attract more visitors and contribute to overall safety and community pride.

Organizers said the effort is part of a longer-term campaign to improve Mosquito Coast Park. They hope the new bins and donated equipment will help reduce littering and make routine maintenance easier for the SPTC.

The San Pedro Lions Club is now preparing for its upcoming Little Miss San Pedro Pageant scheduled for July 18th. Applications are currently being accepted. For more information, interested persons can contact the club at 608-8566.