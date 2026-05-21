SPTC Moves Forward with Beachfront Restoration and Town Beautification Projects

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is continuing coordinated restoration and beautification projects along the beachfront from Boca del Rio to the town center, according to Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez in a recent interview. The project focuses on approximately one mile of shoreline, upgrades to Central Park, and plans to remodel the municipal dock. Work is already underway and is being guided by the council’s science advisor.

Council officials explained that current efforts include removing sargassum and repositioning sand along the beach between Boca del Rio and Sparrow Park, upgrading lighting and repainting areas at Central Park, and preparing designs for a revamped municipal dock on the waterfront. The projects were initiated in response to accelerated beach erosion and repeated sargassum influxes that have degraded sand coverage and narrowed sections of the public beach.

Mayor Núñez explained on May 14th that sargassum remains one of the biggest challenges, often requiring heavy manual labor and equipment to remove, which can further contribute to erosion. Rather than relying on large-scale dredging operations, the council is pursuing lower-impact, nature-based solutions through what officials described as “artisanal mining.” This involves the small-scale extraction and redistribution of locally sourced sand from identified shallow areas, rather than imported white marl. The sand is then redistributed onto nearby beaches to help rebuild shorelines on a cyclical basis. Officials said currents and sediment movement are being monitored to identify extraction points that minimize environmental impact.

Previous mitigation efforts have included filling severely eroded areas with white marl, where the sea had begun to encroach on infrastructure. The council has also experimented with sand dune-building using native vegetation and temporary brush barriers. According to officials, studies from other countries have shown that seawalls can shift erosion problems onto neighboring properties. As a result, the council’s long-term objective is to eventually fill areas in front of private seawalls, remove them where feasible, and establish vegetated dunes capable of naturally trapping and holding sand.

In addition to the beach restoration efforts, SPTC has continued beautification work at Central Park. Upgrades have included replacing worn lampposts, repainting kiosks and casitas, and planning for additional landscaping and public amenities. The municipal dock also remains a priority project. Once the adjacent private structures are removed, the council intends to proceed with waterfront beautification plans that include a redesigned dock, envisioned as a modest tourist attraction with seating and lighting rather than commercial concessions.

“We’re also working on a full plan for the San Pedrito Highway,” Mayor Núñez said while outlining a phased development concept that could include recreation spaces, sports courts, small park areas, and possibly a lagoon-side fish market. Local non-governmental organizations, including the Lions Club and Rotary Club, along with private donors, have reportedly committed to adopting specific sections as part of the overall project. Núñez noted that additional details will be shared once plans are finalized.

Looking ahead, council officials anticipate periodic maintenance cycles as sand continues to shift seasonally. If dune planting and managed sand replenishment efforts prove successful, SPTC hopes to create a more resilient shoreline, reduce dependence on hard seawalls, and improve the beachfront experience for both residents and visitors.