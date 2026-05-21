Students test reef knowledge at Hol Chan Reef Week trivia competition

Leilany Cruz of Isla Bonita Elementary School captured first place at the Hol Chan Reef Week 2026 Kids Trivia Competition held on Wednesday, May 20th, at the San Pedro Lion’s Den. After three rounds and two tie-breaker rounds, Adalee Novelo of New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) School secured second place, while Justin Lara of San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) placed third. The event, hosted by Hol Chan Marine Reserve as part of its Reef Week activities, brought together 14 primary school students from San Pedro and Caye Caulker to test their knowledge of Belize’s marine environment.

The trivia competition began at 10AM and followed a structured program that included the National Anthem, an opening prayer, welcome remarks from Hol Chan Marine Reserve Executive Director Ian Pou, a sponsorship presentation, and an explanation of the rules by environmental educator Owen Martinez. The competition featured three quiz rounds and two tie-breaker rounds, with contestants answering questions focused on Belize’s marine ecosystems, conservation efforts, marine reserves, and wildlife.

The competition followed an elimination-style format, with contestants answering two questions each in the first two rounds. The lowest-scoring participants were eliminated after each stage, while the final round increased the difficulty with three higher-value questions. Contestants were given 30 seconds to answer after the questions were read twice. Audience members also had opportunities to answer trivia questions between rounds for prizes. Every participant received a gift bag from Hol Chan Marine Reserve, which also presented sponsorship support to its Kids in Action program during the event.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve organizers described the trivia competition as part of a broader conservation and environmental education initiative tied to this year’s Reef Fest theme, “Restoring Today, Sustaining Tomorrow.” In his opening remarks, Executive Director Ian Pou thanked students, teachers, parents, sponsors, and media representatives for their support of the event. He emphasized the role young people play in protecting Belize’s marine resources.

“Competitors, you are here because you care about our oceans, our reef, and the incredible marine life that makes Belize world-famous,” Pou said. “Every lesson learned today helps build a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, also addressed participants during the event. He congratulated students for taking part and encouraged them to continue learning about marine conservation. Perez also announced upcoming summer programs to increase youth involvement in marine stewardship initiatives.

The competition featured students from several schools across San Pedro and Caye Caulker, including Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School, Isla Bonita Elementary, The Island Academy, New Horizon SDA, SPRCS, Holy Cross Anglican School, and Ambergris Caye Elementary School. Questions covered topics such as marine protected areas, Belize’s reef system, wildlife species, and the history of Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Among the questions asked were the meaning of “Hol Chan,” which translates to “Little Channel,” and the year the reserve was established, 1987.

First-place winner, Cruz, received a laptop and $1,000, while second-place finisher Novelo earned a laptop and $250. Third-place winner Lara also received a laptop along with $150. Organizers said the prizes will be officially presented during Hol Chan’s annual Reef Fair, scheduled for Friday at Central Park.

The Kids Trivia Competition was part of Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s annual Reef Fest 2026, held from May 18th to 23rd, under the theme “Restoring Today, Sustaining Tomorrow.” Activities included the Reef Cash Cab Trivia held in San Pedro and Caye Caulker on Monday, May 18th, followed by the unveiling of school signs on Tuesday, May 19th. Thursday, May 21st’s event, “Science Meets Art,” included a Marine Education Center tour that combined environmental education with creative expression. The week-long celebration continues with the Reef Fair at Central Park on Friday, May 22nd, and a beach cleanup campaign in San Pedro and Caye Caulker on Saturday, May 23rd.

Sponsors supporting the Kids Trivia Competition included Castillo’s Hardware, Captain Sharks, LC Distributors, Bowen and Bowen, Ramon’s Village Resort, and the Office of the Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation. Hol Chan Marine Reserve noted that community sponsorship remains essential to sustaining educational outreach programs that strengthen environmental awareness and inspire future conservationists.