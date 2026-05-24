Obituary – Remembering Diana Evans

Sunrise 1961 Sunset 2026

Diana Evans was born in Zambia in 1961 to Arthur and Judy Evans and came of age on a remote nature reserve near Pilgrim’s Rest, South Africa, surrounded by indigenous forests, birds, and wildlife that shaped her lifelong love of nature. She shared this formative life with her brother Douglas Evans. After schooling at St. Anne’s Diocesan College and a year at Glenmead School, she traveled through Africa, Europe, and India before emigrating to the United States in 1981. At the University of Hawaii at Hilo, she pursued fine art, printmaking, drawing, and painting, earning multiple departmental awards.

In 2012, guided by what she could only describe as a blessing, Diana walked through the gate of a property in San Pedro, Belize, and knew instantly she was home. What began as a single room grew into a cherished retreat, shaped by her artist’s eye, hard work, vision, generous spirit, and the help of close friend Crystal. It became a sanctuary known for its stillness, natural beauty, and the warmth of the woman behind it.



Diana saw the world through a painter’s eye, collecting treasures and finding art in every object. Her profound love of trees and animals, rooted in those early years on the African reserve, informed everything she created and everywhere she chose to live. She was a businesswoman and an artist simultaneously, never allowing one to eclipse the other.

A strong advocate for San Pedro’s nature and beauty, Diana gave generously to the island and its people, caring for trees, cleaning roads, and rescuing wildlife. She often reminded visitors that giving back need not be grand: “The giving does not have to be flashy, it’s the little things, like picking up trash along your way.”

Diana often said that home is a feeling and that it could be anywhere in the world, but Belize was a wonderful one. A spiritual person, Diana cherished the warmth with which Belize welcomed her later in life. She was a nurturing mother, loyal friend, and devoted mentor to those close to her.

She is survived by her son Kyle Evans-Lee, her brother Doug, sister-in-law Chris, nephew and niece Ryan and Rachael Evans, and two dogs, Mia and Lola. She is remembered by all who knew her as a gentle soul who understood that the greatest accomplishments are often reflected in nature. She is greatly missed by the many friends and family she made in her lifetime.