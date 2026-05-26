Muñoz Family Expands Culinary Legacy with Opening of Larimar Seafood and Steakhouse

Larimar Seafood and Steakhouse officially opened on Saturday, May 23rd, in the Tres Cocos area just north of San Pedro Town. Invited guests attended the grand opening celebration, which featured fine dining, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and samples from the restaurant’s new menu.

The new restaurant is the sister establishment of the award-winning Hidden Treasure Restaurant. It continues the culinary legacy of the Muñoz family, one of San Pedro’s most recognized names in hospitality and dining. Larimar is led by the family’s three daughters, Nashley, Monica, and Chelsea, who are carrying forward the passion for food, service, and Belizean flavors established over the years by Hidden Treasure.

Each sister has played an important role in bringing the new restaurant to life. Monica helped shape the vision through the design, sourcing, purchasing, and overall aesthetic of the space, creating the restaurant’s modern nautical ambiance.

Nashley has played a major role in guiding and training the team behind the restaurant, helping ensure the high level of service the family is known for. Chelsea has been involved in a little bit of everything while also helping spearhead the marketing and creative side of the business.

The location itself holds a special place in the island’s dining history. The building previously housed the well-known restaurants Sweet Basil and, later, Legends Burger House, making it an iconic culinary space familiar to many island residents and visitors alike. With Larimar, the venue has been transformed into a modern, elegant seafood and steakhouse with a warm, nautical-inspired aesthetic designed to create an elevated yet welcoming dining experience.

During the grand opening event, guests were treated to samples of several menu offerings, including shared appetizers such as the Chaya & Artichoke Dip, which highlighted local ingredients and Belizean-inspired flavors. Belizean Chef Enrique Awe created the restaurant’s menu and focuses on dishes rooted in flavors meaningful to the family while incorporating modern culinary touches. A curated selection of handcrafted cocktails added an extra level of sophistication to the evening’s celebration.

The atmosphere throughout the opening night reflected the restaurant’s vision of blending upscale dining with the comfort and warmth Belize is known for. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and specialty drinks while exploring the beautifully renovated space.



Larimar Seafood and Steakhouse is now open Wednesday through Monday for dinner service from 5PM to 10PM. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information or reservations, persons can contact 226-4111.