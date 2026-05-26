San Pedro Teachers, Nurses, and Doctors Celebrated at Annual Appreciation Gala

On Saturday, May 23rd, the San Pedro Town Council hosted the “Unmasking Night” Teachers, Nurses, and Doctors Appreciation Gala at the San Pedro Lions Den beginning at 7PM. The event was organized through Councilor Marina Kay, with support from Francisco Méndez of Area Representative Andre Perez’s office.

Attendees included educators from Holy Cross Anglican School, New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School, San Pedro High School (SPHS), Isla Bonita Elementary School, San Pedro Junior College (SPJC), San Pedro Roman Catholic School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), San Pedro Preschool, ABC Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, and healthcare workers from across the island’s medical community.

Held under the theme “Unmask the Elegance, Celebrate the Heroes Among Us,” the gala combined formal recognition with entertainment and social activities. Guests enjoyed dinner and drinks while participating in raffles, games, and light-hearted activities coordinated throughout the evening. The event also featured special musical performances by San Pedro entertainer Chelsy Castro in recognition of the teachers, nurses, and doctors in attendance.

Several businesses and organizations contributed raffle prizes and gifts for the evening, including dinner certificates, gift cards, bar tabs, household items, liquor packages, and cash prizes sponsored by local establishments, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and Minister Andre Perez.

According to organizers, the award segment is part of SPTC’s ongoing tradition of recognizing long-serving education and healthcare professionals. Councilor Kay explained that the council works with school principals and administrators to verify years of service and determine eligibility for milestone awards, which typically begin at 20 years of service and continue in five-year increments.

This year’s award focused on recognizing 20- and 35-year service. Five teachers received milestone awards: Elsy Torres, Maribel Ramirez, Karina Bastarachea, and Roberto Gongora for 20 years of service, and Maria Flota for 35 years of service. A special community award was also presented to Vernon and Francis Wilson, founders of Holy Cross Anglican School, for their 20 years of contribution and service to the community. In some instances, awards were collected by representatives on behalf of recipients unable to attend.

During the ceremony, Francisco Méndez and Councilor Kay welcomed attendees and thanked them for their dedication to the island community. Area Representative Andre Perez also commended the honorees, describing teachers, nurses, and doctors as essential members of the community who continue to serve despite ongoing challenges and rising costs.

Organizers said the gala not only celebrated individual achievements but also reinforced the important connection between education, healthcare, and community development on Ambergris Caye.