SPHS Marching Band Seeks Community Support Ahead of Ambassadors Marching Band Festival 2026

San Pedro High School’s (SPHS) marching band is actively raising funds ahead of its upcoming participation in the Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico’s (ESTM) Ambassadors Marching Band Festival 2026, scheduled for Saturday, May 30th, in Corozal District. The band received an official invitation from the ESTM to participate in the event, which will bring together marching bands and drum corps from across the country for a full day of performances, parades, and awards.

According to organizers, the festival will begin at 9AM at the ESTM Grounds in San Roman Village, Corozal. It will feature a parade opening, live marching band performances, a showcase, and awards and recognition for participating groups. The parade is expected to begin in San Narciso Village before proceeding to the ESTM grounds, where the field performances and festival activities will take place.

In preparation, the SPHS marching band is conducting several fundraising activities to help cover travel expenses and uniform costs for band members attending the event. Acting Chairperson Phillip Ramsey explained that fundraising has become necessary following major expenses incurred during previous band activities.

Ramsey stated that the organization is still recovering from approximately $150,000BZ spent on a previous band festival and is now working toward raising an additional $37,000BZ for transportation, accommodations, and new uniforms for the Corozal appearance. As of May 25th, organizers reported that approximately $12,000BZ had already been raised.

Current fundraising efforts include school sales, dollar drives, outreach letters to local businesses, raffle ticket sales, and live performances at businesses such as Caribbean Villas, where the band collects tips and donations. Ramsey added that while the main goal is to cover travel and presentation costs, organizers are also hoping to raise enough funds to provide students with at least one sit-down meal during the trip.

The band is currently selling raffle tickets at $3BZ each for a chance to win a 15-person sunset cruise. Persons wishing to support can also donate directly through the school or contact Ramsey via phone or WhatsApp at 615-2005 for banking information. Organizers stated that sponsors of any contribution size will be acknowledged, with logos displayed on a thank-you banner carried by the band during events.

Ramsey noted that after the Corozal appearance, the band plans to pause activities during the summer break, then resume rehearsals in August in preparation for the September celebrations, including the September 10th Uniform Parade on Ambergris Caye.