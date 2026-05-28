Community Partners Lead Restoration Project at Boca del Rio Park

A large-scale cleanup and restoration project was carried out at Boca del Rio Park on Wednesday, May 27th, from 7:30AM to 12PM. The San Pedro Town Council, the San Pedro Lions Club, Alaia Resort staff and guests, local artist Karissa Vasquez of KV Creations, and more than 180 visiting members of Dassault Systèmes spearheaded the initiative.

The half-day effort addressed coastal debris and park deterioration ahead of the busy tourist season. Tasks completed included removing sargassum from the shoreline, planting vegetation around the volleyball court, repainting the bleachers and basketball court, repairing and painting the palapas and the tables beneath them, and replacing signs in the area. Work was organized into six volunteer groups, each assigned to different tasks to accelerate progress and minimize interference with park users. Tools, paint, and plants were provided through coordination between the town council, the Lions Club, and Alaia Resort.

The project originated from Dassault Systèmes’ annual community service program, which collaborates with local hosts when teams travel abroad. Dassault Systèmes is a French multinational software corporation that develops software for 3D product design, simulation, manufacturing, and other 3D-related products. Representative Jennifer Moore mentioned that last year’s environmental initiative took place in Costa Rica, which inspired a similar effort in Belize. Alaia Resort acted as the local facilitator, connecting the visiting group with the town council and the Lions Club. Local artist Karissa Vasquez led the team that repainted the basketball court and bleachers. The park had suffered from seasonal sargassum accumulation and weather-related deterioration of recreational structures, prompting this joint restoration effort.

Alaia’s new General Manager, Erik Clavel, described the initiative as both a hospitality initiative and a stewardship initiative. “These groups always want to give back to the community. It’s not just about coming and enjoying the beach but giving back so the destination is nicer for many generations,” he said. Moore also explained the company’s approach and the goals for the park. “We travel each year and work with communities to see their needs and assist as best as we can. While working with the Alaia team, they told us about the park and the need for work to be done. Today we’re painting, planting trees, and rebuilding palapas. We divided into six groups to tackle the park’s priorities,” she said. Organizers emphasized the importance of cooperation between private businesses, civic groups, and volunteers.

The cleanup and repairs are intended to extend the park’s usable lifespan, improve safety, and enhance its appeal to residents and visitors. Organizers noted that the newly planted vegetation around the volleyball court will help stabilize sand and reduce erosion over time, while the fresh paint and repaired structures are expected to reduce immediate maintenance needs. Town Council officials said similar collaborations are expected to continue annually, with follow-up maintenance planned to preserve the improvements.