Saca Chispas Renovation Project Still Moving Forward; Current Artisan Market to be Relocated

The Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, popularly known as Saca Chispas, located in downtown San Pedro, was expected to undergo renovations earlier this year. However, work on the project has yet to begin. Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez said on Wednesday, May 27th, that the planned renovations, which will transform the popular public space into a multi-purpose complex, are still expected to move forward in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB).

Perez explained that unforeseen delays and ongoing projects in other parts of the country have postponed the start of construction. He added that the project is still expected to commence this year. Once completed, the area currently occupied by the artisan market along Angel Coral Street is expected to become a parking lot, requiring artisans to relocate to the newly built market in the Embarcadero area adjacent to the Saca Chispas field.

The renovated facility is expected to become a modern, dome-like venue capable of hosting larger sporting events, concerts, and other entertainment activities. Perez said funding for the refurbishment has already been secured. “The funding has been secured, but BTB is working on other projects being done in other parts of the country. As much as we keep asking for San Pedro, BTB has to spread its wings across other areas, but the renovations, the project will get done,” Perez said.

The area representative added that once renovations are complete, artisans currently operating in front of the field will move into the newly built artisan market near the Saca Chispas field in the Embarcadero area. “When the project is done, the parking lot needs to be built as well, and they know they will need to move; they cannot stay there,” Perez stated.

The artisans have occupied their current location since 2016, when the then San Pedro Town Council administration under former Mayor Daniel Guerrero relocated them from Central Park, a move that was strongly challenged at the time.

The new artisan market, which features modern facilities and concrete structures, was officially inaugurated on February 5th of this year. The project also faced opposition from nearby residents, who took legal action against the initiative but ultimately lost in court. Despite the structures’ completion, the market remains unoccupied. Some artisans and island residents have expressed concerns that the number of booths may not be sufficient for all current vendors, while others believe the location may not be ideal. However, Perez and his team maintain that the facilities are suitable and believe the new setting and improved appearance will attract more customers.

The renovations to the Saca Chispas field are expected to strengthen the island’s entertainment and sporting sectors. Over the years, the venue has hosted major events including pageants, summer festivals, the Belize International Music and Food Festival, and the former International Costa Maya Festival, which many residents hope could eventually return.

No definitive timeline has been confirmed, aside from assurances that the Saca Chispas transformation remains a priority and is expected to proceed.