Tensions Reported Between Belizean and Mexican Tour Guides Near Xcalak

Recent tensions between Belizean and Mexican tour guides and fishers near the maritime border north of Ambergris Caye have sparked concerns among local tourism stakeholders. The friction, particularly in waters near Chetumal Bay and the Mexican community of Xcalak, reportedly centers around disputes over territorial boundaries and access to fishing and tour areas.

The latest reported incident occurred on May 20th involving a Belizean and a Mexican tour guide. According to reports, the disagreement escalated into a verbal exchange regarding whose territorial waters they were operating in. Local authorities have not officially commented on the matter, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to release a statement. However, Ambergris Caye tour guides say similar encounters are not uncommon in the area and are now calling for clearer maritime demarcation to prevent future incidents.

During the exchange, the Belizean tour guide claimed his tour was interrupted after a Mexican guide approached him and accused him of trespassing. “This here is Mexico, my friend,” the Mexican tour guide was reportedly heard saying. The Belizean captain responded that the location was within international waters between the two countries.

The San Pedro Tour Guide Association (SPTGA) acknowledged the incident, stating that island authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been notified. According to the association, there is an ongoing dispute over ownership of a small island directly along the maritime border.

“Some Google Maps references show the island as part of Belize. Additionally, the Statutory Instrument for the Bacalar Chico Marine and Forest Reserve identifies the area as Belizean property. However, some Mexican maps and other online mapping references identify the island as Mexican property,” the SPTGA stated.

The association further explained that similar issues have surfaced in the past, particularly involving Belizean and Mexican fly-fishers operating in the area. “Discussions have previously been held with the Xcalak municipality. However, it appears that a few individuals in that community continue to escalate tensions, creating the potential for an unnecessary international incident,” the SPTGA added.

To raise awareness about the matter, the association said it has sought legal guidance and formally requested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs engage with Mexican authorities to bring clarity and resolution to the issue.

“We strongly urge all users of the area, including fly-fishers, tour guides, boaters, swimmers, and visitors, to avoid any form of confrontation or violence in this location and allow the respective governmental authorities to resolve the matter through peaceful diplomatic channels,” the association stated.

As of one week after the reported incident, no additional confrontations have been reported, and the Government of Belize has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.