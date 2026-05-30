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Community and Society

Island Rhythm Foundation Combines Music and Community Support at Launch Event

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The Island Rhythm Foundation will officially launch in San Pedro with its fundraiser event, “Roots, Culture, Unity,” on Friday, July 10th, at The Island Jungle Restaurant and Bar. The event will feature live performances by Ras Indio, The Trees of Life, and Ernestine Carballo, “Belize’s Soca Queen.” Tickets, VIP seating, and artist meet-and-greet opportunities will be available to attendees. The fundraiser is scheduled to run from 6PM to 11:30PM, with proceeds after event expenses supporting the foundation’s Shared Table school lunch initiative in San Pedro.
Organizer and Island Rhythm Foundation founder Shane Scott explained that “Roots, Culture, Unity” is designed to convert ticket sales and sponsorship revenue into direct meal support for children by partnering with local restaurants and public schools. According to the foundation, approximately $3BZ can provide one meal, meaning a $1,500BZ donation could fund around 500 meals for students. Merchandise tables supporting both the artists and the foundation will also be featured during the event. Organizers stated that sponsorship and ticket revenue will first offset operational event costs, with any remaining funds directed toward the school lunch program and related community initiatives.
The Island Rhythm Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Port Orange, Florida, USA. According to organizers, the foundation was recently established as the “charitable arm” of a long-running music and cultural mission, rooted in the founder’s connection to Belize dating back to 2010. Those ties reportedly grew stronger through repeated visits, cultural exchanges, and community relationships formed on Ambergris Caye. The organization says it now aims to formalize those efforts by using music and cultural engagement to support children and families in San Pedro.

The Shared Table initiative will serve as the foundation’s first major program. Organizers said the project is designed to work through existing restaurant supply chains and school systems to provide consistent and trackable meals for students in need.
“San Pedro has given me rhythm, welcome, and a piece of home. What I hope to give back is simple: meals for the children, respect for the culture, and a bridge built through music, service, and community,” said founder Shane Scott.
According to the organizers, the statement reflects the foundation’s commitment to working alongside the community rather than imposing external solutions, while focusing on measurable, community-driven impact.
Looking ahead, Scott and the organizers hope the “Roots, Culture, Unity” event becomes the foundation’s first step toward long-term partnerships between Belize and Florida centered on culture, music, and food security. Plans also include expanding fundraising efforts through additional future events while publicly tracking meal counts and partner reports to maintain transparency with donors and supporters.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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