The Island Academy Honors 12 Graduates at 30th Commencement Ceremony

The Island Academy held its 30th graduation ceremony on Friday, May 29th, at 6:30PM on the school grounds, celebrating 12 graduates and marking three decades of service to the community. Family members, faculty, and staff gathered to recognize the students’ accomplishments as they received diplomas, shared reflections, and accepted awards for academic and personal achievements.

The ceremony featured presentations, awards, and personal remarks from the graduating class. Each student took the stage to reflect on their experiences before receiving a diploma. Teachers also presented outstanding student awards across various grade levels. Graduate Francesca Tunnell received the Sir Barry M. Bowen Cup 2026, the school’s highest honor. The graduating class included Sanjay Matura, Gael Utrera, Aaliyah Del Valle, Oceane Vigna, Luis Dominguez, Liam Mitchell, Edu Brown, Francesca Tunnell, Lia Alcantara Vargas, Eze Griffith, Olivia Ruse, and Rocco Fennema.

Organizers said the ceremony was designed to celebrate both academic achievement and character development. Awards presented throughout the evening highlighted student progress, leadership, and dedication. The graduates’ personal speeches provided families and faculty with an opportunity to reflect on the students’ growth, challenges, and memorable experiences during their years at Island Academy.

The school’s 30-year history was also recognized during the event. Staff paid tribute to long-serving educators and acknowledged those whose contributions have helped shape Island Academy over the past three decades. The presentation of the Sir Barry M. Bowen Cup served as a highlight of the evening, recognizing exceptional achievement and embodiment of the school’s values.

Principal Wilema Gonzalez addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of developing both strong academic skills and good character. “Education is not measured only by academics. It is measured by the kind of human beings we send out into the world,” said Gonzalez.

She thanked teachers for their dedication and recognized staff members whose efforts have positively impacted students throughout the years. Gonzalez encouraged graduates to embrace resilience, kindness, and integrity as they move forward in life.

School leaders expressed confidence that the graduating class will carry The Island Academy’s values into their future studies and careers. They noted that recognizing both academic and character-based achievements inspires younger students and reinforces the school’s commitment to developing well-rounded individuals.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the graduating class and wishes them the best in their next chapter.