Hollywood Glamour Takes Center Stage at San Pedro High School Prom 2026

San Pedro High School’s 2026 prom brought Hollywood-style glamour to the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on May 30th, under the theme “Lights, Camera, Prom! Classic Hollywood Prom 2026: An Evening on the Red Carpet.” Students arrived in elegant formal attire for one of the school’s most anticipated celebrations of the year. The prom began at 6:30PM and featured a red-carpet entrance designed to evoke the feel of a Hollywood movie premiere.

School administrators modified this year’s entrance format by shortening the traditional presentations to give students more time to enjoy the event. One administrator explained, “To maximize students’ time enjoying the festivities, the traditional grand entrances were minimized this year, allowing everyone more opportunity to celebrate, socialize, and create lasting memories at the prom while still preserving the excitement and spirit of the cherished entrance tradition.”

The judging panel included Francisco Mendez, former Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, and Tatiana Betancourt, who selected winners across the categories as students made their way down the red carpet.

Following the entrances, students enjoyed food, drinks, games, and photo opportunities, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening. The changes to the program were intended to place greater focus on the celebration itself while maintaining the pageantry associated with the annual event.

Using a ballot system, the 130 graduates attending the prom selected Gillian Pech as Prom King and Vinessa Torres as Prom Queen. The pair received their crowns and sashes during the evening’s presentations.

Additional awards were also announced. The Best Dressed Couple title went to Enaid Riverol and Allen Ramirez, while Vinessa Torres earned Best Dressed Female, and Gillian Pech was named Best Dressed Male. Ashley Roca was recognized as First on the Red Carpet, adding another highlight to a night centered on student participation and celebration.

For the graduating Class of 2026, the event served as both a farewell celebration and a memorable milestone in their high school journey.

The graduates’ next major events are Parents’ Night on June 3rd and their graduation ceremony on June 6th.