San Pedro Lions Club Joins 85th Istmania Convention in Honduras

Six members of Lions International Belize Provisional Region 59 attended the 85th Annual Istmania Convention in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, from May 21–23, representing both the San Pedro Lions Club and the Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club of Belize City. They joined delegates from seven Central American nations for the regional gathering.

Representing the San Pedro Lions Club were President Rosalyn Tzib, Ana Ico, Baldemar Graniel, and Nesher Acosta. They were joined by two members of the Belize City Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club, Shaherah Young and Aliyah Dennison. The Belizean delegation joined other national contingents to share in regional camaraderie and the hospitality of the host nation.

The convention opened on Thursday, May 21st, with delegate registration throughout the day, followed by an opening ceremony at 8PM, during which participants marched in carrying their respective national flags. On Friday, May 22nd, the regional cabinet meeting convened at the Copantl Convention Center, where governors reported on membership growth across the region. Belize received special recognition for increasing its membership by 200%. That evening, delegates attended a gala celebration hosted by the convention organizers.

Saturday, May 23rd, featured the “Tarde Centroamericana,” a cultural fair where attendees exchanged souvenirs, snacks, and beverages. The Belize delegation distributed an array of items showcasing the country’s culture, including bracelets, stickers, keychains, earrings, magnets, Marie Sharp’s pepper sauce, Traveler’s Liquors caps, T-shirts, and the local drink Panty Rippa. The day concluded with a closing ceremony in which each country entered alongside its queen representative and delegates, emphasizing national pride and regional solidarity.

Speaking after the convention, San Pedro Lions Club member Nesher Acosta said the event strengthened regional ties and showcased Belize’s growing role in Lions activities. He also noted the warm reception received by the Sub Umbra Floreo members, whom many dubbed the “belles of the convention.”

San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib shared her thoughts in an interview on June 2nd. “It’s always a great experience to share in the warmth and hospitality of the host country, Honduras, and with all the attending Lions of Central America. The Istmania Convention creates a platform for personal growth in Lionism, strengthening bonds with our Lions family, and promoting our country, Belize. Sharing and representing our country is one of the experiences I look forward to annually.”

The San Pedro Lions Club members expressed gratitude for their time at the convention and thanked Traveler’s Liquors, the Belize Tourism Board, Marie Sharp’s, and the San Pedro Lions Club for their support.

President Tzib concluded by saying, “We are now looking forward to the 2027 Istmania Convention, which will be held in Panama. As Lions, we serve, we lead, and we grow.”