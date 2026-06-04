Thursday, June 4, 2026
Community and SocietyHealth

Free Health Clinic Focuses on Diabetes Prevention and Early Detection

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A community health clinic was held on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 9:30AM to 3PM at the Lion’s Den. The event brought together the San Pedro Lions Club, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the San Pedro Town Council for a day of free medical services and public health education.
The clinic was organized to support diabetes prevention and care, which remain major health concerns in Belize. San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib said the club focuses on prevention and helping people understand how to care for themselves after a diabetes diagnosis. Services offered included free doctor consultations, BCVI eye checkups, glucose and blood pressure screenings, dental health screenings, health inspector consultations, and emergency support services.
The event was part of a larger Lions Club effort to address the high number of diabetes cases in the country. Tzib said statistics show that, as of 2024 and 2025, one in six people in Belize was living with diabetes, making awareness and early detection especially important. She explained that the clinic also aimed to connect residents with the appropriate medical professionals to ensure they received proper follow-up care and guidance.
Among the healthcare professionals participating in the clinic was Dr. Milagros Reyes, a general practitioner from Orange Walk. Tzib noted that Reyes specializes in diabetic foot care and is also a member of the Lions Club.
The Belize Council for the Visually Impaired (BCVI) conducted eye examinations, while dental health screenings helped address another area of health commonly affected by diabetes. Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and emergency personnel were also available to assist attendees.
The health clinic is typically held every three months, making this the second clinic hosted by the Lions Club. Tzib said the strong turnout demonstrated the community’s interest in accessible healthcare services and preventive health education. She added that the club hopes to continue working with its health partners to host similar clinics in the future and possibly increase their frequency.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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