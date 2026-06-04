International Airport Project Moves Forward for Ambergris Caye

Several major projects are in the pipeline for northern Ambergris Caye, including three new schools and an international airport. Construction of the schools is expected to begin this year, while plans for the new airport have reportedly been approved. Once completed, the airport will accommodate private jets, domestic and regional flights, and charter services.

In a recent interview, the Area Representative for Belize Rural South (San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker), Hon. Andre Perez, said that the airport design has been accepted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The designs were submitted by the Government of Belize and met the requirements established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Funding is there already, and it is strategically placed in the middle of Ambergris Caye,” Perez said. “There will be just one terminal housing the different airlines,” he noted. The airport is expected to attract high-end tourism, particularly travelers arriving by private aircraft seeking direct access to the island.

According to Perez, the property identified for the airport belongs to the Social Security Board, and funding has been secured through the IDB. The updated project cost, expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars, has not yet been officially disclosed. He added that the facility will provide all the services expected of an international airport and will be managed by the Belize Airports Authority. The project is being considered a major infrastructural investment as part of the island’s long-term tourism expansion strategy.

However, the proposal has faced opposition from some residents who believe it could negatively impact the environment. Concerns raised include the increased carbon dioxide emissions from the anticipated rise in air traffic. According to concerned island residents such as Melody Wolfe, these emissions could contribute to climate change, warmer ocean temperatures, stress on coral reefs, and accelerated sea-level rise. Despite opposition from some residents, the project remains on schedule following the IDB’s approval of the designs.

New Schools for the Cayes

Other projects planned for northern Ambergris Caye include the construction of three new schools. These facilities will be built on a site approximately seven miles north of downtown San Pedro and will include a preschool, a primary school, and a high school.

The educational expansion will also extend to Caye Caulker, where plans call for the construction of a preschool and a high school. Perez shared that the bidding process for the schools has closed and that the awarded contracts will be announced soon.

The primary and high schools in northern Ambergris Caye will each feature eight classrooms, with a capacity of approximately 30 students per classroom. The preschool will consist of a single classroom accommodating around 15 students. Construction is expected to take approximately 13 months once work begins.

The proposed developments are expected to significantly improve educational opportunities and learning conditions for students on both Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker. In the meantime, temporary arrangements have been made in Caye Caulker to accommodate students after the island’s high school experienced structural challenges.

The new educational facilities on La Isla Cariñosa are expected to begin construction soon and be completed by late 2027.