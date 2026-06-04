Islanders Hold Peaceful Protest Over Cost of Living and Development Concerns

On Wednesday, June 3rd, a group of islanders led by Celestino Tzul held a peaceful demonstration in downtown San Pedro, highlighting issues affecting many islanders and Belizeans nationwide. Carrying placards, the group denounced the government and called on it to better address the high cost of living, corruption, lack of transparency, and the approval of what they described as unsustainable development projects.

The demonstration began at 1PM outside the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena on Angel Coral Street. Initially, organizers had planned to start the protest in front of the office of the Belize Rural South Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez. However, according to Tzul, the permits granted for the demonstration restricted them from approaching Perez’s office and the San Pedro Town Council building. As a result, the group of approximately ten people marched through downtown to Central Park, where they continued to highlight the issues they believe are affecting many islanders until 4PM.

Tzul invited members of the public to come out and voice their concerns regarding the current situation. “Do not be afraid to show your discontent with corruption, the high cost of living, the continued dredging of our island, and the clearing of our mangroves,” he said. “I want the public to know that there is someone standing up for you. You have a voice with us. To the leaders of the country, listen to your people, serve the people as you promised. They are your bosses, and it is time for you to start listening to them.”

Tzul, who has expressed interest in seeking a seat on next year’s municipal council, maintained that the protest was not politically motivated but rather intended to draw attention to the challenges islanders face. He and his supporters added that the modest turnout was not discouraging, as they believe many others wanted to participate but were concerned about possible repercussions.

At Central Park, the group continued to call on the government to address their concerns and encouraged islanders, via live social media feeds, to stand with them and demand change. Many commuters passing through the area waved in support of the demonstration.

Following the protest, Tzul said his team would meet to discuss their next steps. He indicated that additional demonstrations are planned and expressed hope that more islanders will join the movement and pressure local and national authorities to address issues affecting the community, particularly environmental concerns linked to large-scale tourism developments. Some protesters argued that major tourism projects are harming the environment due to insufficient enforcement of existing regulations. They called on Area Representative Perez to do more to protect the fragile marine ecosystems that support the island’s fisheries and tourism industries.

Perez told the media that he believed the protest would gain little traction but acknowledged the group’s right to demonstrate.

“This is a democratic country. They are free to demonstrate, but to a level that we must respect one another,” Perez remarked. “I am not ignoring it either, and I share the concerns of the community. It has not been easy due to the costs of many different things.”

Many islanders have expressed concerns about the ongoing struggle to pay bills and provide for their families. Residents continue to report rising prices for basic goods, contributing to the perception that the cost of living in San Pedro has risen significantly compared to previous years. Some tourism stakeholders have also noted that it is becoming increasingly expensive for visitors to vacation on Ambergris Caye.