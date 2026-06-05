Golf Cart Moratorium Remains in Effect as San Pedro Continues to Tackle Traffic Challenges

The moratorium on golf cart and vehicle imports for San Pedro remains in effect, island officials confirmed, with only a small number of permits issued since the policy was implemented. The import pause, first introduced in October 2024, was intended to manage road safety and traffic density on Ambergris Caye and continues to restrict the entry of new vehicles.

The San Pedro Trade License Board announced on October 23, 2024, that it would no longer accept trade license applications for new golf cart rental businesses or dealerships. Additionally, the Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee (ACTCC) halted applications for the importation of new golf carts intended for rental, taxi, and larger vehicles, and, to some extent, six-seater golf carts.

Nearly two years later, personnel from the San Pedro Town Council’s Traffic Department say the moratorium has significantly reduced the number of new permit applications. In a conversation on June 2nd, a traffic department staff member, who requested anonymity, explained that only “a handful” of permits have been issued since the moratorium took effect, primarily to residents living in the far north of the island. The staff member added that most of the department’s recent work has focused on updating existing permits before they expire, a process that requires a full vehicle inspection before renewal documents are submitted.

Before the moratorium, San Pedro experienced a steady increase in golf cart and small-vehicle imports, driven by tourism growth and residential development. Officials refrained from addressing concerns about public safety, the proliferation of unregulated vehicles, and the strain on local infrastructure. The moratorium followed consultations between the San Pedro Town Council and national agencies, effectively halting most new imports while allowing limited administrative actions such as renewals, replacements, and approved transfers.

The Traffic Department also continues to process replacement license plates when owners report them lost. “When a plate is reported lost, a full inspection is conducted before the submissions are made,” the staff member said. Golf cart rental companies seeking to transfer permits from older, non-operational carts to newer units must also follow a specific process. According to the staff member, every detail is verified, and a complete inspection is conducted before the application is submitted for review.

Belize Rural South Area Representative, Hon. Andre Perez, commented on the moratorium’s ongoing role during a media interview on May 29. “At this point, we have made a huge dent. At the very beginning of the year, the traffic was incredible, very much so with the trucks. We have done a lot of work with the trucks that are no longer coming through the island. We have put a moratorium on golf cart rentals, which has put a complete stop to it. We are strictly observing the replacement of golf carts for rental companies. We have worked things out with the taxi operators as well. We are not issuing any more taxi permits. What you are seeing right now has been contained. It’s normal for us; it’s the normal traffic now.”

Perez emphasized that local authorities continue to coordinate and assess the island’s long-term transportation needs.

Despite restrictions on new vehicle imports, traffic congestion remains one of San Pedro’s most pressing challenges. With ongoing growth in the residential and tourism sectors, local authorities continue to explore ways to improve traffic flow, road conditions, and transportation planning. Officials have indicated that long-term solutions will require collaboration among multiple agencies as the island works to balance development with public safety and mobility.