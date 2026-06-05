Urban Planning Initiative Aims to Address Unregulated Development on Ambergris Caye

Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, said efforts are currently underway to establish an urban planning committee for San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The initiative aims to prevent irregular and uncontrolled construction projects on the island. To address these concerns, Perez said all relevant authorities will review the situation together and develop a collective plan as Ambergris Caye continues to grow.

The area representative told the media that discussions on these issues have already begun to guide the island’s sustainable future development. “We are having problems with structures, docks, and people wanting to build structures over the water,” Perez said. “As a result, we are bringing all the relevant authorities together, such as the Department of the Environment (DOE), the Fisheries Department, the San Pedro Town Council, and the Central Building Authority as well, so we can organize ourselves.”

Perez explained that the San Pedro Police Formation and Fire Service, along with other departments, such as the Mining Unit and the Ministry of Health, will also participate in these discussions to address issues affecting the island’s sustainable development collectively.

The proposed urban planning committee aims to preserve the island’s natural environment while ensuring that development does not overwhelm the community. One of the primary concerns is irregular construction. The DOE stated that the Central Building Authority has been issuing stop orders in San Pedro, particularly north of the island, where some developments have reportedly been built along the coastline in violation of their approved plans.

The status of these stop orders could not be verified with the local Building Unit, as officials indicated that the matter falls outside of their jurisdiction. Several attempts were made to contact the Director of the Central Building Authority for comment, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

While it remains to be seen whether this new collaborative approach will be effective, authorities announced in April of this year that a one-year moratorium on the issuance of new permits for docks, piers, and overwater structures in coastal and marine areas nationwide is now in effect. The decision was intended to give authorities time to review and strengthen regulations governing coastal development.

The official statement noted that no permits will be issued for the use of the designated 66-foot reserve and seabed for such structures over the next 12 months. The moratorium covers coastal reserves in both urban and peri-urban areas.

Additional measures have followed that announcement, including the Government of Belize’s May 21st decision to temporarily halt the approval and construction of buildings exceeding 45 feet in height or more than three floors in communities such as Caye Caulker, Sittee River, Hopkins, and the Placencia Peninsula.