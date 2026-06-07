Sunday, June 7, 2026
Community and Society

Letter to the Editor – Vernon and Francis Wilson extend a thank you to the community

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We want to thank the Town Council for the award they recently presented to us, honoring our 20-year history with Holy Cross Anglican School. We are pleased to accept this award on behalf of the thousands of volunteers who built and furnished the school and continue to support many school-related activities, including the feeding program, the dental clinic, after-school activities, and more. We are also indebted to the wonderful community of San Pedro, who believed in and supported two crazy gringos who were convinced that a school could be built in the swamp. And the parents who enrolled their children, and the teachers and staff who provided amazing educational opportunities – amazing!
Holy Cross Anglican School opened in September 2006 with three classrooms and 62 students. In our wildest dreams, we could never have imagined how the school would grow and develop. Today, we have almost 500 students and more classrooms than we can count. Many, many thanks to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.
Blessings, Vernon and Francis Wilson

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