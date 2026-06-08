BTIA President Efren Perez Retains Second Term as President of FEDECATUR

The President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Efren Perez, was confirmed on June 3rd to serve a second term as President of the Federation of Tourism Chambers of Central America and the Dominican Republic (FEDECATUR). The rotating leadership position at the regional organization has placed Belize at the center of regional tourism dialogue. Perez’s re-election by FEDECATUR’s Board of Directors signals the strong support and confidence member nations have in his leadership at the helm of the federation.

Perez’s re-election took place during the III Ibero-American Forum on Sustainable Tourism, Innovation, and Development, held in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The high-level event brought together tourism industry leaders, government representatives, international organizations, and strategic stakeholders committed to the sustainable development of tourism throughout Ibero-America.

In his remarks following the vote, Perez thanked his regional counterparts for their continued trust. “The ratification of this mandate represents a vote of confidence in the shared vision of a more connected, competitive, and integrated Central America and Dominican Republic,” stated Perez. “Our commitment remains focused on strengthening the voice of the private tourism sector and consolidating a strategic and constructive relationship with regional governments to drive economic development, job creation, and prosperity for our communities.”

He added that the renewed mandate reflects the shared commitment among member organizations to advance a common tourism agenda for the region.

Perez further shared that FEDECATUR will continue to advance a work agenda focused on strengthening regional public-private sector dialogue, improving regional air and ground connectivity, facilitating visitor mobility by reducing barriers, and strengthening regional integration. He added that the federation will also seek to consolidate strategic alliances with international organizations and multilateral institutions. Another key component of the agenda includes positioning Central America as a competitive multi-destination tourism market on the global stage.

Perez assumed leadership of the BTIA at its 39th Annual General Meeting in Belize City on January 17, 2025. One of the first destinations he visited during a nationwide tour was San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, from January 27th to 29th of that year. The visit was part of an initiative to increase BTIA membership and to engage with local authorities and stakeholders about the association’s accomplishments and future goals.



For its part, FEDECATUR’s Board of Directors highlighted that the administration led by Perez has significantly strengthened the federation institutionally. Board members noted that this has been achieved by promoting a regional agenda focused on tourism integration, sustainability, and innovation, as well as ongoing collaboration with national tourism administrations and other key stakeholders in the Central American tourism ecosystem.

The board further stated that improvements in air connectivity, land transportation infrastructure, migration facilitation, and the harmonization of regional processes remain critical priorities for the region. These components, they said, are fundamental to positioning Central America and the Dominican Republic as a competitive and attractive multi-destination region for international markets.

FEDECATUR represents the organized private tourism sector of Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. The federation promotes regional integration, competitiveness, and sustainability, and strengthens strategic alliances to develop tourism throughout the region.