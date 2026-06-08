Getting Around San Pedro and Ambergris Caye Just Got Easier with Aviz Golf Cart Rentals

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For many visitors arriving on the island, one question comes up almost immediately. What’s the best way to get around? The answer locals will give without hesitation is rent a golf cart. And for those looking to make the most of their time here, Aviz Golf Cart Rentals has become a go-to name in San Pedro Town.

Golf carts are not just the most practical way to move around Ambergris Caye, they are genuinely one of the best parts of being here. The island opens up differently from behind the wheel of a cart. You will enjoy open air driving and finding local restaurants, popular beach bars, hidden gems and a slower pace of island life.

Aviz makes the rental process straightforward from start to finish. Carts are delivered directly to your hotel, resort, water taxi dock, or either of the San Pedro airports. Each rental comes with a full tank of gas, a bridge pass, and roadside assistance included. As a San Pedro Sun reader, use code (insert code) when booking online to enjoy an exclusive 10% off your Aviz rental.

May Road Conditions and Weather on Ambergris Caye

May is a relaxing time to be on the island. The high season rush has passed, daily life settles back into its natural rhythm, and visitors find the island a little quieter. Daytime temperatures sit between warm 84°F and 86°F, with evenings cooling comfortably to around 74°F to 77°F. Reef-safe sunscreen is always a good idea, and a dry bag is worth having if you are going on a boat tour.

Before you head out, it’s worth noting: South of San Pedro Town, the road is currently being extended with more new paving in the Island Wonder Restaurant area, making the southern drive noticeably smoother. Unpaved road conditions further south remain good as far as 4.5 miles southwest to We Jammin’ Boat Bar. Heading north, the road out toward X’tan Ha Resort, around 8 miles from town, was graded in early May and is in good shape, although there are more potholes beginning to appear.

Whether it’s your first time on Ambergris Caye or a return trip, there’s no better way to experience the island’s charm than cruising around in a golf cart and discovering every corner at your own leisure.

Book your San Pedro Golf Cart Rental

https://www.sanpedrogolfcarts.com/book-a-golf-cart/

Terms and Conditions

https://www.sanpedrogolfcarts.com/belize-golf-cart-rental-terms/

Golf Cart Rental Rates

https://www.sanpedrogolfcarts.com/golf-cart-rental-prices/