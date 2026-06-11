Hol Chan to Host Free Guardians of the Reef Camp for Young Explorers

Hol Chan Marine Reserve will once again host its Guardians of the Reef Summer Camp, bringing free environmental education opportunities to children in San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker Village. The camp will run in San Pedro from June 29th to July 10th at the San Pedro Lions Den and in Caye Caulker from July 13 to 17 at the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School. Open to children ages 5 to 13, the camp will take place daily from 8:30AM to 11:30AM.

This year’s camp is designed to provide children with a more hands-on learning experience focused on Belize’s marine environment. Organizers say participants will engage in outdoor games, storytelling, arts and crafts, environmental education, discovery-based activities, small field trips, and interactive experiments. Children will be grouped by age to ensure activities are tailored to their interests and developmental levels.

According to Hol Chan’s Education and Outreach Officer and camp organizer, Mariela Archer, the program forms part of the reserve’s ongoing commitment to community outreach and environmental education. The camp aims to connect local children with the ocean while helping them understand the importance of protecting reefs and marine life. The initiative also reflects a broader effort to encourage conservation awareness from an early age through fun and engaging experiences.

In an interview on June 4th, Archer explained, “We are excited to continue the tradition of this environmental education camp, which is a spin-off of the former Coral Ed-Ventures Summer Camp conducted by students from Smith College in Massachusetts, USA, with the support of Hol Chan, for more than 20 years. We are thrilled to expand by hosting sessions in both San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker Village. Our islands rely entirely on the health of our marine environment, and there is no better way to protect our future than by inspiring the next generation.

“Through fun, interactive experiences, we want these kids to leave camp not just with great summer memories, but with a lifelong pride in and dedication to protecting our oceans as official Guardians of the Reef,” she said.

Archer added that the camp typically serves between 60 and 80 children each year and remains completely free of charge for participants.

With limited space available, the upcoming camp is expected to draw strong interest from families seeking a safe and educational summer activity. If turnout matches that of previous years, the program could continue to strengthen environmental awareness among young residents while reinforcing Hol Chan’s role in community-based conservation.

Parents interested in registering their children can call 609-6657 or 226-2247, or email environed@holchanmarinereserve.org for more information.