SPTC Calls for Removal of Illegal Signs from Streets and Beaches

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is launching a campaign to address visual pollution from the growing number of signs promoting businesses along roadways and in public spaces across town. As the island administration has stated in the past, all business operations must be conducted within the premises specified under their trade license regulations. The move has garnered support from many community members, although some argue that roadside signage remains one of the most effective ways to promote their services.

The public notice was issued on June 5th, calling for the removal of all unauthorized structures from public spaces. The SPTC explained that the placement of permanent structures in public areas, beach zones, and even on utility infrastructure owned by Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) may only be done with prior written permission from the relevant regulatory authorities. Otherwise, such actions are prohibited and may result in fines.

Many residents support the plan to remove the signage, which they say obstructs views in certain parts of San Pedro. One resident noted that the large number of signs creates visual clutter and can be distracting to motorists. Others pointed out that some of the signs advertise businesses that no longer exist. Residents who frequently commute to the northern part of the island said they hope the SPTC follows through with the initiative and removes the signs.

Meanwhile, some islanders argued that many businesses rely on roadside signs to attract customers and that the practice has been common for years. In response, the SPTC stated that decades of non-enforcement do not make such practices legal or acceptable.

“Uncontrolled business signage has created visual clutter across streets, beaches, and public spaces,” the council noted. The SPTC added that excessive, abandoned, and poorly designed signs overwhelm visitors, reduce the island’s visual appeal, and ultimately fail to help businesses stand out. The council also thanked stakeholders who have voluntarily complied and helped keep the island clean and safe.

The initiative has been welcomed by many San Pedranos, who hope it will be consistently enforced. Some residents noted that they do not want the issue to mirror previous concerns involving golf cart rental companies reportedly using public spaces to park their fleets. The SPTC has repeatedly stated that golf cart rental companies are not permitted to park their carts in public areas. According to the council, trade license regulations require such businesses to operate within their approved premises and not use public spaces for parking.