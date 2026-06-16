SPTC launches summer job training program for high school students

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) will launch its Youth on the Job Training Program on July 1, offering local students an opportunity to gain hands-on work experience during their summer break. The three-week initiative is open to San Pedro High School students with a valid school identification card and an original Social Security card. Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with space available for up to 20 participants.

SPTC Councilor Dianeli Aranda, who oversees the council’s Children and Families portfolio, said the program is designed to provide young people with practical workplace experience and valuable life skills through placements in several Town Council departments.

During the program, participants will rotate through the Accounting, Tax Collection, Administration, Traffic, and Barracks departments. In office settings, students will learn basic administrative and customer service skills. Within the Traffic Department, they will shadow traffic wardens to understand public safety and local regulations better, while placements in the Barracks Department will involve assisting with community beautification and sanitation projects.

The Town Council views the initiative as both a training opportunity and a form of financial support for local families. Organizers noted that many participants will learn how to complete job applications, attend interviews, and earn a paycheck for the first time. The income earned during the program can help students and their families prepare for the upcoming school year by covering expenses such as uniforms and school supplies.

Last year, the program accommodated 15 students. This year, the number of available positions has increased to 20, allowing more students to participate while maintaining effective supervision and mentorship.

Councilor Aranda described the initiative as an investment in the island’s future workforce. “We want students to leave with greater confidence, new skills, and a stronger work ethic,” Aranda said. “Exposure to professional environments and community service teaches responsibility and independence.”

Aranda also encouraged local businesses to consider hiring students with valid Social Security credentials, helping expand employment opportunities for young people beyond the council’s summer program.

The Town Council expects participants who complete the three-week training program to be better prepared for future employment opportunities after graduating from school. “We hope participants leave the program with valuable experiences that will help them secure future employment and contribute positively to the continued growth of San Pedro,” Aranda added.