Hol Chan Retracts No Objection Letters; Stakeholders Continue to Call for Greater Transparency

On June 12th, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) announced it was retracting all previously issued Letters of No Objection (LNOs) for projects that have not yet commenced construction. Executive Chairman Ian Pou confirmed the decision and explained the reserve’s position during an interview at the Hol Chan office on June 15th. Education and Outreach Officer Mariela Archer also discussed the reserve’s procedures and the reasons behind the increased scrutiny of development proposals.

Pou said the retraction is in response to a government-imposed moratorium on new structures and dredging activities that applies nationwide. He described LNOs as conditional recommendations rather than permits, issued following site inspections and technical reviews conducted by HCMR enforcement personnel and management.

According to Pou, relatively few LNOs have been issued in recent years, with most relating to repairs of existing structures such as docks. He explained that those recommendations followed monitoring and verification procedures intended to protect marine habitats and wildlife. “We took that opportunity, and we took that initiative from Hol Chan as well,” Pou said, noting that the decision was intended to align the reserve’s practices with broader national restrictions.

The retraction follows a series of temporary suspensions of certain coastal development and dredging activities carried out by government agencies. HCMR officials indicated that future approvals would require closer coordination with agencies, including the Fisheries Department, the Ministry of Blue Economy, and the Department of the Environment.

Pou said the reserve plans to revise its application requirements and review processes, but emphasized that any new procedures must be developed in consultation with partner agencies and the HCMR Board of Directors. He was unable to provide a timeline for implementation, stating that the process could take several months depending on logistics and inter-agency coordination.

Archer noted that marine reserves operate under zoned management plans and that environmental conditions can change over time, making previous assessments outdated.

“If you got a no objection and you didn’t do anything within a year, and a year later you notice that there are more species in the area, or mangroves have grown, that will affect whether we could give a no objection again,” Archer said.

She added that HCMR intends to conduct site visits for all future applications. Officials noted that LNOs issued years ago may no longer reflect current environmental conditions, particularly when projects have not moved forward.

Several stakeholder groups welcomed stricter oversight of development projects but called for greater transparency and public participation in the review process.

A representative of the San Pedro Tour Operators Association said the organization believes LNOs should involve consultation with relevant stakeholders and be publicly disclosed when issued. The association also argued that LNOs should be reviewed and approved by the HCMR Board rather than solely through administrative processes. “I think it is the right thing to do to inform the stakeholders that have interest in using the Marine Park,” the representative said.

Billy Leslie, President of the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, also expressed concern over the issuance of LNOs without broader review. “No Objection letters shouldn’t be something issued by one person. And that’s what Hol Chan is doing,” Leslie said.

He cited a project in the Mexico Rocks area that reportedly received an LNO despite concerns regarding impacts on shallow seagrass beds, patch reefs, and navigation. Leslie said his organization and other groups are considering legal options and other measures to encourage greater public participation in development decisions. “A lot of times, people don’t realize this. We see a big development; we put in our objection to it. But we have to learn to also object to the little ones because you add ten little ones, you already made a big one,” he said.

Carina Paz, Office Manager of the Belize Flats Fishing Association, said the retraction could be beneficial if it results in meaningful reforms, but also criticized what she described as limited communication between HCMR and local stakeholders.

She noted that the reserve manages marine areas important to the fly-fishing industry and to the livelihoods of many residents. “I would honestly like to see Hol Chan be a lot more transparent and just include and think more of the community,” Paz said.

She also urged decision-makers to balance environmental, social, and economic considerations when evaluating future projects.

While HCMR has suspended the issuance of new Letters of No Objection until its review process is updated, stakeholder groups continue to call for greater transparency, formal board oversight, and structured consultation with guides, tour operators, fishers, and community organizations before future recommendations are issued.