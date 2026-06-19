Road Improvement Projects Continue in Key Areas of San Pedro

Road repair and maintenance works continue across San Pedro Town as the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) addresses deteriorated streets in several areas of the island. Recent works have focused on roads behind Bowen & Bowen, within the Escalante Subdivision, and in the DFC area, where crews have been grading roads, filling potholes, and improving driving conditions.

According to SPTC Operations Manager Alex Ek, the council has been utilizing newly acquired heavy equipment to carry out the works. The machinery has been used to spread road material, grade road surfaces, and prepare certain streets for future paving projects.

One of the areas recently addressed is the roadway in front of Grand Baymen and the tennis club, which had developed large potholes and significant surface deterioration. Crews filled the damaged sections and graded the road. Similar work was conducted along Black Street behind Bowen & Bowen, where material was added to damaged portions of the roadway before the street was graded.

Ek noted that recent rainfall has at times interrupted road maintenance activities, requiring crews to redirect efforts to other municipal priorities, including sargassum cleanup along the beachfront in Central Park and Boca del Rio. He added that the new equipment has improved the council’s capacity to carry out road rehabilitation works more efficiently.

Additionally, despite ongoing drain-clearing efforts, drainage remains a concern in several areas of San Pedro, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Residents in low-lying neighborhoods such as San Mateo, DFC, and parts of downtown continue to report flooding and standing water after significant rain events. While the Town Council has undertaken periodic cleaning of drains and culverts to improve water flow, officials acknowledge that long-term solutions will require continued maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and proper management of waterways to keep pace with the island’s rapid development and growing population.

The council also reported continued progress on the South Road paving project. Construction is ongoing, with a substantial section already paved. Once completed, the project is expected to provide approximately 6.5 miles of paved roadway extending toward the southern end of Ambergris Caye.

Road maintenance remains one of the Town Council’s ongoing infrastructure priorities. In addition to street repairs, crews conducted drain-clearing operations on June 11th in the downtown area, DFC, San Mateo, and behind the airstrip to improve water flow and reduce flooding concerns during the rainy season.

The council has previously acknowledged that many of the island’s streets require ongoing maintenance due to heavy traffic, weather conditions, and the community’s rapid growth. Officials said road improvement works will continue in phases as weather conditions permit and resources become available.

Ek said the council is aware of concerns about road conditions in several neighborhoods and asked residents to be patient as work continues. “Please be patient. We will get to all areas. We understand the issues and are addressing them as quickly as we can,” he said.