San Pedro Police Mark Police Week with Community Outreach

San Pedro police officers observed Police Week from June 14th to 20th with a series of community and departmental activities that began with a church service and included a park cleanup, school outreach, public engagement events, and an awards ceremony. Assistant Superintendent Egbert Castillo said the week is being celebrated by police formations nationwide, while officers in San Pedro are focusing on community service and strengthening relationships with residents.

Police Week activities in San Pedro began on June 14th with a church service at the Roman Catholic Church, attended by available officers and commanders. On Monday, police officers carried out a community service project at Flamboyant Park on Coco Plum Street in the DFC area, cleaning and beautifying the space by cutting overgrown vegetation, removing debris, and tidying the grounds. The initiative was intended to improve one of the public parks that residents and visitors frequently use.

Castillo said the cleanup reflects the Belize Police Department’s broader emphasis on community engagement and teamwork during Police Week. He explained that the park was selected because it needed attention and is a recreational space regularly used by the public. The project was completed jointly by the San Pedro Police Formation and San Pedro Town Council employees, highlighting cooperation between law enforcement and local authorities.

Activities continued on June 16th with officers appearing on Reef Radio’s morning talk show, followed by a school visit and an anti-bullying presentation at Holy Cross High School. Officers also visited an elderly resident, Mr. Valentine, and presented him with a gift basket. Later that day, police hosted a two-hour community meet-and-greet, allowing residents to share concerns, suggestions, and feedback on policing on the island.

On June 17th, a medal ceremony was held at the National Police Training Academy, recognizing officers with 10 years or more of service. Activities on June 18th included an Open Day, during which the San Pedro Police Formation hosted an informational booth.

On June 19th, officers participated in the National Sports Day competition at the Marion Jones Complex in Belize City. San Pedro represented the Eastern Division in volleyball after winning its qualifying matches.

Police Week will conclude on June 20th with a national awards ceremony in Belize City. During the event, three officers stationed in San Pedro will be recognized for their service. Officer Delson Arzu will receive the Outstanding Officer of the Year award, while Officers Eugene Martinez and Kent Garcia will each be recognized for Outstanding Performance.

In addition, Beth Hart of Caribbean Villas will receive recognition for her assistance and support to the police department. Castillo noted that many businesses on the island assist the department throughout the year.

“We get assistance from most, if not all, of the businesses here, and we can’t reward all of them,” Castillo said. “We are grateful for all the assistance we have received and continue to receive.”

The awards ceremony formally concludes a week of activities focused on public service, officer recognition, and strengthening police-community relations.