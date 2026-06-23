Free Self-Defense Program for Women and Teens Launches in San Pedro

Islander and Sensei Martin Dawson of Dawson’s Pit Fighters, along with Jazelie “Jaz” Azueta, have joined forces to organize a self-defense pink belt program for teenage girls and women. The 13-hour course began on June 20th at Hidden Treasure Lounge, south of San Pedro Town.

The first session focused on awareness, confidence, and basic self-defense techniques. Dawson explained that the goal is to equip participants with practical skills that could help them react appropriately if an attacker ever confronts them.

“The self-defense skills they will learn in this course will help them handle situations if they are attacked. The main point is to be able to defend themselves and escape from the attacker,” Dawson said. “We also encourage them not to panic, but to focus on what they have learned and apply it if they ever find themselves in such a situation.”

Dawson explained that the course will be held every other Saturday until participants complete the 13 hours of instruction. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded a pink belt. Dawson said the course is designed to teach students how to respond in a variety of situations, whether standing or on the ground.

“At the conclusion of the course, they are expected to know what to do both while on the ground and while standing,” he said. Dawson added that participants will have the opportunity to continue their training through an advanced Pink Belt II program.

The final session is expected to take place in August. Dawson noted that he will be joined by an instructor from Mexico specializing in Krav Maga, a practical self-defense system originally developed for the Israel Defense Forces. During the final training session, participants will be tested on the skills and techniques learned throughout the course.

Participants said they are excited to be part of the program and look forward to learning valuable self-defense skills. One attendee noted that reports of women being attacked while jogging in recent months have highlighted the importance of knowing how to protect oneself.

Dawson said offering a women’s self-defense course is something he has wanted to do for some time. He expressed gratitude for the partnership with Azueta, whose support helped make the initiative a reality.

The course is being offered free of charge, and organizers hope to expand the program to other parts of Belize in the future.