SAGA Receives New Equipment to Enhance Veterinary Services

The San Pedro SAGA Humane Society continues to enhance its veterinary services by acquiring new medical equipment, made possible by the generosity of donors. The new additions include a centrifuge, microscope, and infusion pump. The donation was made possible through a partnership with the Brandi Crawford International Veterinary Foundation (BCIV Foundation), a United States-based nonprofit organization. BCIV’s flagship program is based in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, where it works alongside SAGA to provide accessible veterinary care for island animals. Future additions to SAGA’s shelter and veterinary clinic are expected to include an ultrasound machine, stainless-steel kennels, and visits by veterinary professionals.

The official handover of the equipment took place on Monday, June 22nd, at SAGA’s shelter and clinic located at the northern end of Seagrape Drive. SAGA’s Ingrid Lima and other staff members were joined by BCIV Foundation representatives Dr. Livia Wieringa and Rita Wieringa for the unveiling. Dr. Livia explained that the equipment had been tested and that the foundation was pleased to support SAGA through the project.

According to Dr. Livia, the centrifuge will assist SAGA with in-house laboratory testing. “This includes blood, urine, and fecal samples,” she explained. “This essential process isolates specific components for diagnostic testing, allowing veterinarians to analyze fluids, identify cells, and detect parasites or diseases quickly and efficiently.” She added that the microscope will help veterinary staff identify parasites and other health issues affecting animals. The infusion pump will be used to deliver fluids to patients undergoing surgery or requiring intravenous treatment.

Lima shared that the new equipment has significantly strengthened the quality of care available at SAGA. She noted that pet owners on the island can be assured of increasingly reliable veterinary services as the organization continues to upgrade its facilities and equipment. “We extend a huge thank you to BCIV, and we will continue to do the best we can for our island animals,” Lima said.

SAGA also offers X-ray services, providing essential diagnostic imaging used to examine an animal’s bones, joints, chest, and abdomen.

The next major addition will be an ultrasound machine, with an ultrasound specialist scheduled to visit the island in August. The new equipment will assist veterinarians in diagnosing conditions such as cancer and disorders affecting vital organs, including the liver, spleen, and kidneys. The machine will also enable the clinic to perform echocardiograms to detect heart disease and determine appropriate treatment options.

BCIV Foundation’s donation package also included a golf cart, which will be available to SAGA and visiting veterinary professionals who volunteer their expertise on the island.

The BCIV Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by co-founders Livia and Rita Wieringa to expand access to compassionate, high-quality veterinary care in regions where animal health services are limited.

Through strategic partnerships, the provision of essential medical equipment, veterinary and veterinary technician volunteers, and hands-on training opportunities, the foundation works to address shortages in veterinary services while ensuring pet owners have access to comprehensive animal healthcare.

At the heart of its work in Belize is the Belize Veterinary Initiative, a philanthropic program launched in memory of Brandi Crawford, also known as “B,” and her dog, Hammy. The initiative provides veterinary care while investing in education, training, and partnerships to create lasting impact in local communities.

For more information about the BCIV Foundation or to donate, visit its website at https://www.bcivfoundation.org/.

SAGA was established in 1999 with a mission to replace animal cruelty with kindness. Its goals include providing medical care and shelter to animals in need, as well as assisting low-income families with veterinary care costs. Those wishing to support SAGA can call 226-3266 or visit its website for more information.