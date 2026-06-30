Representatives from Fishing Associations Meet with Minister of Blue Economy

Representatives from fishing associations across Belize convened in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Friday, June 26th, to meet with the Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez. President of the San Pedro Fishers Association, Jorge Aldana, led the meeting alongside fellow representatives at Perez’s office, where they discussed several issues affecting the country’s fishing industry. Perez said his ministry will review the matters raised and follow up with the associations represented at the meeting.

The closed-door meeting included delegations from the Toledo and Corozal districts, as well as the Cayes. Following the meeting, Aldana said the discussions focused on concerns affecting fishers, including security, potential subsidies, and improved representation on the Belize Fisheries Advisory Council. The council serves as an advisory body to the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation on fisheries and fisheries management matters.

Aldana described the meeting as positive and encouraging. “The minister listened to our concerns and addressed some of them that were raised by the fishers,” Aldana said. “He also committed to looking at other areas where we have concerns that have not been addressed and to see how he can best resolve those issues.”

Perez told The Sun that he remains open to discussions and is committed to working with the fishing community to address their concerns. He said the issues raised will be reviewed with his ministry’s technical team. “The common trend is the issue of security, such as the threat of sea piracy, preparations for the fishing seasons, the patrols they have to conduct and how much those cost them, the rise in fuel prices, and the concern that fishers have been displaced by the expansion of protected areas,” Perez said. “I have documented everything discussed at the meeting and will begin reviewing these matters with my Chief Executive Officer and other members of the ministry.”

Perez added that addressing some of the concerns will require collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board. According to the minister, fishers raised concerns that some tour guides and tour operators engage in fishing activities to entertain visitors, which they believe affects the livelihoods of licensed commercial fishers.

Other requests presented during the meeting included assistance with fishing equipment, particularly boat engines. Perez said the fishers suggested support through subsidies or duty exemptions similar to those previously provided to cane farmers for fuel. “That is something we will take to the table for consideration. I did not promise them anything, but we will discuss it,” Perez said.

The same group of fishers held a presentation on June 12th in Belize City, where they unveiled the country’s first-ever Belize Fishers’ Audit. The publication outlines concerns raised by members of the fishing community and includes recommendations to strengthen the industry. A copy of the audit was presented to the Belize Fisheries Department, which falls under Perez’s ministry.

Perez said the Fisheries Department has reviewed the audit but noted that some of its information is questionable. As such, he said the ministry will continue relying on data collected by the Belize Fisheries Department when developing fisheries policies and management decisions.