Catholic Church Celebrates Día de San Pedro with Gala Dinner and Family Dance

The San Pedro Roman Catholic Church concluded its annual nine-day Novena honoring St. Peter and St. Paul on June 29th with the Fiesta de San Pedro Gala Dinner and Family Dance at the Rafael Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town. The celebration capped a full day of activities that included the traditional Fishermen’s Mass, a Belizean breakfast in the park in front of the church, two boat processions, the blessing of the boats at Central Park, and an evening dedicated to fellowship, recognition, and family entertainment.

The gala served as the grand finale of the Día de San Pedro celebrations, combining religious tradition, community recognition, and family-oriented entertainment. Organized as an alcohol-free event, the evening aimed to provide a wholesome environment where families could celebrate the feast of St. Peter and St. Paul through music, dancing, and fellowship. The novena began on June 20th and concluded on June 29th, with nightly prayer services and fireworks leading up to the final celebration.

The day’s activities reflected San Pedro’s deep-rooted fishing heritage and Catholic traditions. The Fishermen’s Mass honored those whose livelihoods depend on the sea, while the boat processions and blessing of the fishing vessels paid tribute to the island’s maritime history. The evening gala brought together parishioners, families, sponsors, and volunteers for dinner, an awards ceremony, and a family dance. The Belize Tourism Board, Serious Adventures, Victoria House, Castillo Hardware, and the San Pedro Town Council supported the event.

During the event, Father Eduardo Montemayor said the celebrations were created to restore what he described as “clean fun” by offering the community an opportunity to celebrate in a family-friendly environment rooted in faith rather than excessive drinking or inappropriate behavior. He said the goal was to create a space where families could enjoy music, dancing, and fellowship while strengthening their faith.

Organizer Ana Lilia Rodriguez explained that the gala has become an annual tradition requiring nearly two months of preparation. She said the evening is designed not only as a family celebration but also as an opportunity to recognize the many individuals who dedicate their time and service to the parish and the wider community.

Several individuals were honored during the awards ceremony. The St. Teresa Casita Volunteer Awards, presented by Josie Nuñez, recognized Shanna Gongora, Adelia Ake, and Sharon Marshall. Catechists Recognition Awards were presented to Evelia Flores, Oddy Carranza, Guadalupe Tillet, Anna Turner, Fausto Yam, Chandel Ritchie, Rhiannon Grief, and Pricilla Rodriguez. Reny Canto received the Life Teen Teenager of the Year Award, while Esther Galiano was honored during a farewell tribute before departing for missionary service in Benque Viejo del Carmen. Additional recognition for volunteers was presented to Helen Haylock, Martha Canto, Yolanda Reyes, and Juana Lopez. Ancira Reyes, the church’s music minister, received the Virtuous Woman of Faith Award, while Marciano Salazar received the Virtuous Man of Faith Award.

The gala brought the 2026 Dia de San Pedro celebrations to a close, concluding ten days of religious observances and community activities that highlighted the island’s faith, traditions, and family values. Organizers said they look forward to building on this year’s success and continuing to strengthen the annual celebration in the years ahead.