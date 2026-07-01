First Kids Kite Flying Competition Brings Families Together in San Pedro

The San Pedro Roman Catholic Church held its first Kids Kite Flying Competition on Sunday, June 28th, at Central Park as part of its nine-day Novena honoring St. Peter and St. Paul. The free event, which began at 1PM, brought together children and their families for an afternoon of kite flying, friendly competition, and faith-centered fellowship.

The event began with registration, a safety briefing, and welcoming remarks before participants took to the beach and dock areas around Central Park for open kite flying, which continued until approximately 3:30PM.

Father Eduardo Montemayor said the competition was designed not only to provide an enjoyable activity for children but also to promote family togetherness in recognition of June as Family Month for the Catholic Church in Belize. He explained that the idea followed the success of the church’s children’s fishing tournament and its desire to introduce another family-oriented activity that encourages participation across generations.

The church encouraged families to build their own kites using simple materials such as plastic bags, sticks, string, and tape. Store-bought kites were also accepted, provided families had decorated or customized them together. Entries were judged on a 100-point scale, with 30 points awarded for creativity and design, 40 for flight performance, 20 for family spirit and sportsmanship, and 10 for overall presentation.

Certificates were presented in the categories of Most Creative Kite, Best Flying Kite, and Best Family Spirit, while cash prizes were awarded to the top winners. Ryan Chan received the awards for Best Overall Kite and Most Creative Kite, while Fabiola Gongora earned the Best Family Spirit award.

Father Montemayor said he has often observed parents, particularly fathers, flying kites with their children around the island and believed the activity would be an ideal way to strengthen family bonds. He added that scheduling the competition ahead of the Día de San Pedro festivities complemented the celebration’s focus on community and family. The annual festivities include morning Masses, breakfast, processions, the blessing of fishing boats, and an evening fiesta featuring dinner and a family dance.

With every participating child receiving a certificate of recognition, the church emphasized participation and encouragement over competition. Organizers hope the inaugural kite flying competition will become a lasting tradition, further strengthening family ties and community spirit during future Dia de San Pedro celebrations.