More Than 40 Students Attend Drum Rudiments Workshop

San Pedro Roman Catholic School is hosting a three-day Drum Rudiments Workshop from June 29th to July 1st, bringing together beginner and advanced student drummers for daily sessions focused on technique, theory, and performance.

The workshop is led by Belize City music instructor Josh Herrera, with support from San Pedro Roman Catholic School band director Antonio Aragon. Daily sessions are divided into two groups, with beginners meeting from 1:30PM to 3PM and advanced students from 3:30PM to 5PM.

The training is designed to strengthen the foundation of school drumming by introducing students to proper stick control, rebound techniques, rudiments, and coordination. According to Aragon, the workshop is a three-day intensive course covering 40 drum rudiments step by step, with the goal of helping students move beyond repetitive rhythms and develop greater control, versatility, and musical expression.

Herrera explained that the workshop was inspired by his experience judging performances at Belize’s Band Fest, where he observed many bands relying on similar drumming patterns. He said the training aims to introduce more theory and structure into school band programs while helping students build stronger technical skills.

Aragon said participants were divided by experience level to ensure the instruction met their individual needs. Beginners focused on fundamental techniques, including proper stick grip and basic drumming mechanics, while advanced students worked on limb independence, coordination, and more complex rhythmic patterns.

Herrera noted that the San Pedro workshop is part of a nationwide outreach initiative. He has already conducted similar training sessions in Orange Walk, Corozal, and Blue Creek, with additional workshops planned for Independence and Mango Creek following the San Pedro program.

Describing rudiments as the “building blocks” of drumming, Herrera compared them to learning the alphabet before reading and writing. He said mastering these fundamental patterns allows drummers to improve their technique, timing, and overall musical performance.

More than 40 students participated in the workshop, which Herrera said received a positive response from the island’s young musicians.

Both Herrera and Aragon believe the training will have lasting benefits for school band programs by improving timing, stick control, coordination, memory, and overall musicianship. They hope students will continue practicing the techniques learned during the workshop, helping to raise the standard of school band performances in San Pedro and across Belize.