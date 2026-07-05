Island Notes from a Woofer – From Sweet Basil to Legends to Larimar

There are some buildings on this island that never really stop being part of our story.

They change names. They get fresh paint, new owners, new menus, new music. But somehow the memories stay tucked into the walls.

The building that’s now Larimar is one of those places.

A lot of us remember it as Sweet Basil. Tuesday nights belonged to Gino De Falco and jam night. You never really knew who was going to end up on stage or how long you’d stay. It was one of those places where strangers became friends before the night was over. We were also lucky enough to have the late Chris Summers from Aces make guest appearances from time to time. Those nights are memories so many of us will always hold onto.

Then Jewels and Tyler bought Sweet Basil from Mary Ellen. They kept it as Sweet Basil for a while before eventually transforming it into Legends Burger House. They poured their hearts into it, and if you lived in San Pedro during those years, chances are you have a Legends story. Beer pong tournaments. Poker nights. Fundraisers. Birthday celebrations. Industry nights after long shifts. It had this fun, carefree energy where locals, hospitality workers, and expats all mixed together. It was one of those places that became part of island life.

Funny how we all grow up.

These days I’m much more likely to appreciate a beautiful dinner and good conversation than taking too many shots and being really hungover for a few days.

So walking back into that building recently felt incredibly nostalgic. This time I wasn’t there for shots and a late night. I was there with a tape measure, getting ready to create the artwork for the walls.

And what a beautiful new chapter it is.

The Muñoz sisters have taken on the project, carrying on the legacy of their family’s incredible hospitality through Hidden Treasures. You can tell this wasn’t just about opening another restaurant. It was about creating an experience and making their parents proud.

Larimar is absolutely beautiful. The space feels elevated without losing its warmth, the attention to detail is everywhere, and the food… honestly… it’s amazing.

I love seeing old buildings find new life instead of fading away. They become a little scrapbook of San Pedro. Different owners. Different memories. Different generations. Same four walls.

Here’s to another chapter, another gathering place, and another generation of memories waiting to be made.

By Melody S Wolfe

Island Notes from a Woofer is a column by Melody Sanchez Wolfe, an artist, writer, wedding planner, entrepreneur, mother of three, and proud San Pedrana who notices a little too much and writes about it. Blending island life, culture, humor, nostalgia, community conversations, random observations, personal experiences, art, business, relationships, social commentary, and whatever else happens to wander through her beautifully chaotic neurodivergent brain that week, this column is part island diary, part storytelling, part open journal, and part love letter to San Pedro – the old, the new, the beautiful, the frustrating, and everything in between.