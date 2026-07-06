Belize to Introduce New Coins in September

Following the introduction of a new series of banknotes in August 2025 featuring Belizean national heroes, the Central Bank of Belize is preparing to introduce a new series of coins, which will begin circulating in September. According to the Central Bank, the new coins will circulate alongside the existing coins bearing the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which will remain legal tender. The current coins featuring the former British monarch will be phased out gradually through normal circulation.

The new $1 coin features a map of Belize against a wave-patterned background, framed by a six-sided perimeter. The reverse displays the numeral “1” and the word “DOLLAR” centered, encircled by a laurel wreath. The upper arc bears the inscription “BELIZE,” while the year of mintage appears at the bottom. A scalloped border frames the outer rim.

The 50-cent coin features Belize’s national tree, the Mahogany Tree, highlighting its broad canopy and sturdy trunk. The reverse follows the same design as the $1 coin, displaying the numerical value “50” and the word “CENTS” within a laurel wreath, along with the inscription “BELIZE,” the year of mintage, and a scalloped outer border.

The 25-cent coin, commonly known as the shilling, features the Keel-billed Toucan, Belize’s national bird, highlighting its distinctive oversized bill and alert posture. The reverse follows the same layout as the higher denominations, with the numerical value adjusted accordingly.

The 10-cent coin features Belize’s official Coat of Arms, depicting the central shield supported by two mahogany woodcutters beneath a mahogany tree. The 5-cent coin showcases the Baird’s Tapir, Belize’s national animal, highlighting its distinctive profile and prominent snout. The 1-cent coin features the Black Orchid, Belize’s national flower, emphasizing the unique shape of its petals.

The Royal Canadian Mint is minting the new coins. In addition to the circulation coins, the Central Bank will release a limited-edition painted 50-cent collector’s coin featuring the Mahogany Tree. The bank announced on July 1st that the commemorative coin will be sold as a numismatic item and will not enter general circulation.

The new coin series follows the introduction of Belize’s redesigned banknotes in 2025, which feature the late Right Honorable George Price and the late Honorable Philip Goldson. The previous banknotes bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II continue to remain legal tender but are gradually being withdrawn from circulation.

The unveiling of the new coin designs has generated mixed reactions among some residents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Several welcomed the designs, saying they better reflect Belize’s national identity by showcasing the country’s natural symbols. Others expressed the view that, while Belize remains a constitutional monarchy, the reigning British monarch should continue to be represented on the nation’s currency.